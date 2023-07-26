Travis Scott Egypt Concert Canceled Due to 'Production Issues' by Live Nation as Rapper Says It 'Will Happen'

"Complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert," Live Nation said in a statement on social media

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Published on July 26, 2023 08:00PM EDT
Travis Scott
Travis Scott. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Travis Scott's concert at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt has been canceled.

Live Nation Middle East announced the news on social media Wednesday, citing "production issues" as the cause for cancellation.

“We regret to inform you that the UTOPIA show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is cancelled,” the concert promoter wrote on Twitter. “Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired.”

Live Nation added that ticket refunds would be reissued to ticket holders at their point of purchase.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience for this cancellation may have cause and appreciate your understanding. We remain committed to bringing exceptional live performances to fans and hope to have the opportunity to do so in the future."

Meanwhile, the "Goosebumps" performer, 32, shared on Twitter that the concert will happen eventually.

"Egypt at the pyramids will happen. But due to demand and detail logistics they just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep u posted on a date which will be soon love you alllll," he wrote on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, "But in good news I had 4 more of these type of experiences in other places. COORDINATES SOON REACH."

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Scott performs during Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Travis Scott in February 2023. Mike Coppola/Getty for Fanatics

Last week, Scott released the first single off his forthcoming album, a collaboration with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd titled "K-Pop."

"K-Pop" is an introduction to what's to come in Scott's highly anticipated album Utopia, which he is yet to set an official release date on. He has, however, teased that it's coming "soon." The album will be rolled out in a 3-D immersive experience.

Utopia is set to be the star's first album in five years, and will also be his first full-length release since 10 of his fans were killed in a crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival in Houston in November 2021.

