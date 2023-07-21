Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd have joined forces for the psychedelic song of the summer.

On Friday, Scott released the first song off his upcoming studio album Utopia, titled "K-Pop," with an accompanying music video.

The mesmerizing music video, directed by Scott, 32, takes viewers on a ride (literally, there's motorcycles and cars everywhere) as he travels from sport stadiums to mystic islands and gas stations. Along the way, viewers also see collaborators Bad Bunny, 29, and The Weeknd, 33, singing their verses from hill-top mansions and nightclubs.

As Scott takes viewers through these different locations, which appear to be part of a warped reality, he also runs into friend and collaborators SZA and Pharrell.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty, Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty, Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

In the end, Scott (whose real name is Jacques Webster) rides a motorcycle back to the stadium where he started — and is then brought a bowl of spaghetti to eat in the empty seats.

"K-Pop" is an introduction to what's to come in Scott's highly anticipated album Utopia, which he is yet to set an official release date on. He has, however, teased that it's coming "soon." The album will be rolled out in a 3-D immersive experience.

He is also set to debut the new material at a concert held in front of the Pyramids of Egypt in Giza on July 28. Tickets are available on www.ticketsmarche.com.

Utopia is set to be the star's first album in five years, and will also be his first full-length release since 10 of his fans were killed in a crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival in Houston in November 2021.

Travis Scott. Travis Scott/ Youtube

Scott's last album, the Grammy-nominated Astroworld, was released in 2018, and contained hits like the No. 1 single "Sicko Mode."

In May, the rapper dropped by Minute Maid Stadium in his native Houston and previewed the new record for members of the Houston Astros baseball team.

"[I'm] fresh from utopia, you know what I mean? It's on the way now..had to come here and play the Utopia for the boys down in the locker room. Had to get it right for the game," he told local outlet KRIV from the dugout.

Scott previously told WWD that Utopia would be more rock-inspired than his previous efforts. "I'm in this new album mode where it's like psychedelic rock," he said in 2021.