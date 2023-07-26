Travis Kelce Says He Tried to Give Taylor Swift His Number at Eras Tour — But Ended Up 'Disappointed'

It's been a 'Cruel Summer' for Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, 33, shared this week that he tried — and failed — to meet Taylor Swift, also 33, at one of her stops on her Eras tour. The pop-star apparently keeps a tight lock on the tour's backstage area, and made no exception for the Super Bowl winner.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce said on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, co-hosted by his brother Jason.

Kelce admitted to being "a little butthurt" that he wasn't able to execute his plan to deliver a personalized bracelet to Swift. "I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

The NFL star explained, "If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Kelce closed the topic by playfully telling listeners he "took it personal."

Along with his affinity for Swift, Kelce has no qualms about embracing his feminine side, particularly with his older nieces, Jason's daughters Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3.

Kelce's sister-in-law Kylie Kelce previously told PEOPLE, "It's very funny, Jason said in an interview that he thinks [the girls] might like him more than they like Jason," she said with a laugh.

"He is like the absolute best uncle you can imagine," she added.

"I tell everybody, he comes to our house to visit and the poor guy doesn't sit on the couch because our daughters will be like, 'No, no, you sit on the floor. We're gonna do a puzzle. We're gonna build blocks. We're gonna do this, we're gonna do that.'"



