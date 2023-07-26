Travis Kelce Says He Tried to Give Taylor Swift His Number at Eras Tour — But Ended Up 'Disappointed'

The NFL star even made a friendship bracelet — a trademark of Swift's Eras Tour — with his ''number on it" for the singer

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 04:34PM EDT
Travis Kelce Told Heartbreaking Story About How He Failed to Give Taylor Swift His Phone Number
Photo:

Douglas P. DeFelice/GettyMatt Winkelmeyer/Getty

It's been a 'Cruel Summer' for Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, 33, shared this week that he tried — and failed — to meet Taylor Swift, also 33, at one of her stops on her Eras tour. The pop-star apparently keeps a tight lock on the tour's backstage area, and made no exception for the Super Bowl winner.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce said on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, co-hosted by his brother Jason.

Kelce admitted to being "a little butthurt" that he wasn't able to execute his plan to deliver a personalized bracelet to Swift. "I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

The NFL star explained, "If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Kelce closed the topic by playfully telling listeners he "took it personal." 

Along with his affinity for Swift, Kelce has no qualms about embracing his feminine side, particularly with his older nieces, Jason's daughters Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3.

Kelce's sister-in-law Kylie Kelce previously told PEOPLE, "It's very funny, Jason said in an interview that he thinks [the girls] might like him more than they like Jason," she said with a laugh.

Kylie Kelce Reveals Travis Kelce Is the 'Absolute Best' Uncle to Her and Jason's Daughters
Jason Hanna/Getty, Kylie Kelce/instagram

"He is like the absolute best uncle you can imagine," she added.

"I tell everybody, he comes to our house to visit and the poor guy doesn't sit on the couch because our daughters will be like, 'No, no, you sit on the floor. We're gonna do a puzzle. We're gonna build blocks. We're gonna do this, we're gonna do that.'"

Related Articles
Magic Johnson and Family Show Off Commanders Merch During Yacht Vacation
Magic Johnson and His Family Proudly Show Off Washington Commanders 'Swag' Aboard Yacht in Greece
Jason and Kylie Kelce family vacation photo
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shares Photos from Family of Five's First Summer at the Beach Ahead of NFL Season
Shareef OâNeal Recalls Dad Shaquille's 'Best Advice' During His Grueling Recovery from 2018 Heart Transplant
Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Talks Undergoing Heart Surgery at Age 18 and 'Scary' Return to Basketball
Magic Johnson and His Family Visit Sicily as He Gets Back to European Vacation
Magic Johnson and Family Visit Sicily — and the 'White Lotus' Hotel! — as He Gets Back to European Vacation
Damar Hamlin Sends Prayers to Bronny James Amid USC Star's Cardiac Arrest
Damar Hamlin Sends 'Prayers' to Bronny James and Family After 18-Year-Old's Cardiac Arrest
Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the New York Giants
Kirk Cousins Says Quarterbacks Like Tom Brady and Drew Brees 'Set the Bar High' for Playing Longer (Exclusive)
Damar Hamlin Pays Emotional First Visit to Cincinnati Hospital Since Cardiac Arrest
Damar Hamlin Returns to the Cincinnati Hospital That Saved His Life: 'My 3rd Home'
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois
Taylor Swift Delights Fans with a Long Cackle During 'Reputation' Song at Eras Tour
Anthony Rizzo Changes Walk-Up Music to Taylor Swift Song
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo Bats 4-for-4 After Changing Walk-Up Song to Taylor Swift: ‘It’s Her Summer’
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Have Been in Touch 'for a Few Weeks': 'There Is a Spark,' Says Source (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift and HAIM perform onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington
Taylor Swift Swaps ''Tis the Damn Season' for 'No Body, No Crime' as Haim Joins Eras Tour in Seattle
Irina Shayk gets picked up by Tom Brady Friday evening at The Bel Air Hotel
Tom Brady Photographed Flirting with Irina Shayk After Overnight Stay at Los Angeles Home
Harry Styles performing
Harry Styles Celebrates End of Love on Tour After 2-Year Run: 'See You Again When the Time Is Right'
James Corden attends the FYC event for CBS' "The Late Late Show With James Corden; Harry Styles visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show'
James Corden Crashes Harry Styles' Final Love on Tour Show in Italy
Jordan Addison walks the red carpet at National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Minnesota Vikings Rookie Jordan Addison Cited for Driving 140 MPH In a 55 MPH Zone, Police Say
Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder watches his team warm up prior to action against the Dallas Cowboys
Former Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Fined $60M for Sexual Harassment, Withholding Revenue