Travis Kelce Says Around 80% of NFL Players Smoke Marijuana: 'A Lot of Guys Stop a Week Before' Season

Most players in the NFL smoke marijuana, and these days few are being reprimanded for the once frowned upon practice, according to two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce.



The 33-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who was once suspended for an entire season for smoking marijuana at the University of Cincinnati, tells Vanity Fair this week that the league’s recently adjusted drug testing policy has made it easier for players to continue the habit most of the year.



“If you just stop in the middle of July, you’re fine,” he tells the outlet. “A lot of guys stop a week before and they still pass because everybody’s working out in the heat and sweating their tail off. Nobody’s really getting hit for it anymore.”

In 2021, as many states across the country continued legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, the NFL announced it was reworking its drug testing policy to refrain from testing players for THC during the offseason.

Kelce estimates that anywhere from 50-to-80% of NFL players smoke pot. The eight-time Pro Bowl tight end’s comments to Vanity Fair come a month after running back Le’Veon Bell said on a podcast that he routinely smoked weed before games, according to ESPN.



Travis Kelce. William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Colorado and Washington state first legalized recreational use in 2012, and dozens of states have since adjusted their laws pertaining to marijuana. As of 2023, recreational marijuana is legal in 23 U.S. states while many other states have at least made it legal for medical use, according to CBS. The drug is still illegal federally, however.

Travis Kelce. Kyle Rivas/Getty

Surveys have also shown support for marijuana use has risen among all age groups in recent years, according to The Associated Press. But perceptions have rapidly changed, as Kelce well knows.



A little more than a decade ago, the star tight end tells Vanity Fair he was “so embarrassed” over his year-long suspension for smoking weed. “I didn’t want to look at anybody,” he remembers about that time, moving in with his brother Jason shortly after to ensure he stayed in line with the school’s rules.

The suspension even confounded Kelce’s father, Ed, who says he regularly spoke with Travis about the matter after the punishment was handed down.



“I told him it’s a great learning opportunity. Live with it. Grow from it. Learn from it. It is what it is, and you just have to deal with it now,” Ed tells Vanity Fair. “All the while, I’m biting my tongue about how stupid it is that they’re going to suspend a college kid for smoking pot. Give me a f—ing break.”