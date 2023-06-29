Travis Kelce Says Around 80% of NFL Players Smoke Marijuana: 'A Lot of Guys Stop a Week Before' Season

The two-time Super Bowl champion opened up about players smoking pot in a new interview with Vanity Fair

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 04:32PM EDT
Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs poses for a picture at a welcome reception for Capital One's The Match VII at Wynn Golf Club on June 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Travis Kelce. Photo:

Ezra Shaw/Getty

Most players in the NFL smoke marijuana, and these days few are being reprimanded for the once frowned upon practice, according to two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce.

The 33-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who was once suspended for an entire season for smoking marijuana at the University of Cincinnati, tells Vanity Fair this week that the league’s recently adjusted drug testing policy has made it easier for players to continue the habit most of the year.

“If you just stop in the middle of July, you’re fine,” he tells the outlet. “A lot of guys stop a week before and they still pass because everybody’s working out in the heat and sweating their tail off. Nobody’s really getting hit for it anymore.”

In 2021, as many states across the country continued legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, the NFL announced it was reworking its drug testing policy to refrain from testing players for THC during the offseason.

Kelce estimates that anywhere from 50-to-80% of NFL players smoke pot. The eight-time Pro Bowl tight end’s comments to Vanity Fair come a month after running back Le’Veon Bell said on a podcast that he routinely smoked weed before games, according to ESPN.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) lifts up the trophy on the podium after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 29th, 2023
Travis Kelce.

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Colorado and Washington state first legalized recreational use in 2012, and dozens of states have since adjusted their laws pertaining to marijuana. As of 2023, recreational marijuana is legal in 23 U.S. states while many other states have at least made it legal for medical use, according to CBS. The drug is still illegal federally, however.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Travis Kelce, of the Kansas City Chiefs, entertains the crowd during Kelce Jam at Azura Amphitheater on April 28, 2023 in Bonner Springs, Kansas.
Travis Kelce.

Kyle Rivas/Getty 

Surveys have also shown support for marijuana use has risen among all age groups in recent years, according to The Associated Press. But perceptions have rapidly changed, as Kelce well knows.

A little more than a decade ago, the star tight end tells Vanity Fair he was “so embarrassed” over his year-long suspension for smoking weed. “I didn’t want to look at anybody,” he remembers about that time, moving in with his brother Jason shortly after to ensure he stayed in line with the school’s rules.

The suspension even confounded Kelce’s father, Ed, who says he regularly spoke with Travis about the matter after the punishment was handed down.

“I told him it’s a great learning opportunity. Live with it. Grow from it. Learn from it. It is what it is, and you just have to deal with it now,” Ed tells Vanity Fair. “All the while, I’m biting my tongue about how stupid it is that they’re going to suspend a college kid for smoking pot. Give me a f—ing break.”

Related Articles
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 06: NFL player J. J. Watt attends the 5th Annual NFL Honors at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
J.J. Watt Announces He's Joining CBS Sports as an NFL Analyst: 'Let's Have Some Fun'
Ausar and Amen Thompson
Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson Made NBA History Together – Now They'll Adjust to Living Apart (Exclusive)
Cedric Killings of the Houston Texans poses for his 2007 NFL headshot
Former NFL Player Cedric Killings Dead at 45 After Pancreatic Cancer: 'Can't Believe This Is Real'
Tiffany Seeley, Ryan Mallettâs ex-wife on his tragic death
Ryan Mallett's Ex-Wife Says Her 'Heart Breaks for Everyone' After Former NFL Player's Drowning Death
Ryan Mallett #15 of the Houston Texans
County Officials Say There Was No Riptide at Time of Ryan Mallett's Death, Share Bodycam Footage
New York Yankees' Domingo GermÃÂ¡n, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game
'Just Amazing' — Yankees' Domingo Germán Throws the 24th Perfect Game in MLB History
Arik Armstead
49ers' Arik Armstead Says He and His Teammates Bond Over Their 'Softer Side' as Fathers (Exclusive)
Caroline Wozniacki
Caroline Wozniacki Announces Return to Tennis, 3 Years After Retiring
R.K. Russell Headshot and book cover
R.K. Russell’s Empowering Memoir on Being LGBTQ+ in the NFL to Become a Sony Pictures Television Series
Vanessa Bryant Wins Lawsuit Against Former President of Kobe Bryant's Business Empire, Molly Carter
Vanessa Bryant Wins Lawsuit Against Former Kobe Inc. President Who Made 'Offensive' Comments About the Family
Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry
Draymond Green Warned Klay Thompson Not to 'Be a Letdown' for Stephen Curry in Golf Tournament (Exclusive)
Simone Biles of Team United States competes in the Women's Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021
Simone Biles Returning to Gymnastics Competition for First Time Since Tokyo Olympics
Sophia Culpo, Braxton Berrios, Alix Earle
Braxton Berrios Denies Cheating on Sophia Culpo amid Rumored Fling with Alix Earle: 'Move On'
Teammates Ryan Mallett #15 and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots
Tom Brady Mourns Death of Former Teammate Ryan Mallett: 'We Lost a Great Man'
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett
Former NFL Player Ryan Mallett's Cause of Death Confirmed as Drowning
Quarterback Ryan Mallett #15 of the Arkansas Razorbacks
Ryan Mallett, Ex-NFL Quarterback, Dead at 35 in Apparent Drowning