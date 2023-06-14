Travis Kelce Gets 'Redemption' With Successful 1st Pitch, But Says He Almost 'Slipped' and Went Viral Again

Travis Kelce made the most of his second chance at a first pitch — but it was nearly as disastrous as his initial attempt.



Kelce, 33, fired a good pitch to kick off the Kansas City Royals’ home game on Monday, redeeming himself from his hilariously wild first pitch in Cleveland at the start of the year.

That errant toss in Cleveland went viral and earned Kelce a razzing from teammate Patrick Mahomes, who asked the Royals to give him another shot Monday. Kelce was successful this time around, but almost took a tumble.

“I don’t know if y’all saw, but I slipped,” Kelce said after the Chiefs’ practice Tuesday, according to USA Today. “I got lucky I didn’t fall on my tail and go viral again for the wrong reasons.”

The two-time Super Bowl Champion made the redemption toss the night before with about a dozen of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates — and his coach Andy Reid — cheering him on from behind the pitcher's mound.

And the Royals did everything to help make sure Kelce’s pitch went off without a hitch: Two mascots held up giant arrows on either side of home plate, pointing to where the eight-time NFL Pro Bowler should throw the ball. And when Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. caught Kelce’s toss, he quickly moved his glove a few inches to the right to reframe it as an arguable strike.

“I think he’s been working on his game!” Royals television announcer Jake Eisenberg said after Kelce’s throw, as the crowd erupted and Kelce pinched his fingers together as if to suggest it was a close call.

Kelce also gave credit where credit was due, speaking to reporters after practice Tuesday. “Shout out to Bobby for kind of painting that corner for me a little bit, put it over the plate," he said, according to USA Today. "So thanks for that. Thanks to the Royals for letting me get a second chance, and I’m sorry, Cleveland. I’m literally, I’m so embarrassed to come back home now.”



The Royals, who have the league's worst record with an 18-49 mark to start the season, had heavily advertised Kelce’s first pitch as part of “Chiefs Night” at Kauffman Stadium.

The team even made a poster it shared on social media, promoting his appearance like a movie: “Redemption: A Travis Kelce Story,” the ad read. And when Kelce took the mound, the stadium played dramatic music for the occasion.



Eisenberg, the Royals announcer, said Kelce’s second chance at a first pitch could be a lesson for the MLB team, who are looking to reverse their own fortunes after a dismal start.

“What adjustments need to be made to improve?” Eisenberg asked. “Well, Travis Kelce just showed they can be made: You can go from the worst first pitch to a strike right down the middle.”