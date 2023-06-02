Travis Kelce Jokes He's Going to Do 'National Treasure' During the Chiefs' White House Visit

The NFL star joked about various imaginary scenarios, as he prepares to celebrate his team's Super Bowl victory in D.C. next week

Published on June 2, 2023
Donna Kelceâs Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty, Cooper Neill/Getty

Travis Kelce and the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the White House next week, and the NFL star jokes that he’s got National Treasure on his mind.

On the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis said that he is psyched for the Washington, D.C. field trip. 

“What are you most excited to see at the White House?” Jason, 35, asked his little brother.

“I wanna see the hidden Oval Office,” Travis, 33, replied.

As the two cracked up about various imaginary scenarios — “Sir we’ve told you please do not touch anything on the walls!" Jason says at one point, channeling a Secret service agent — he then implored Travis to watch his back — and to keep the lemon juice at home.

“Trav, please while you're at the White House, do not National Treasure the White House,” he said.

Then, after Travis mentioned that he’d need his ID to get in, he teased that he’d try to get a fake one.

“Dude, if you fake ID the White House, that would be epic,” Jason replied, as a picture of McLovin’s iconic fake ID from Superbad flashed on the screen. “Probably not gonna work now that everybody knows you might be thinking about it.” 

For Travis, levity is a part of his game.

On the heels of winning the Super Bowl in February, the tight end made his live comedic debut hosting Saturday Night Live in March.

Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35
Cooper Neill/Getty

"I was a huge [Chris] Farley, [Will] Ferrell, [Jimmy] Fallon kind of guy growing up, and I used to watch Saturday NIght Live with my mother and it's an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL March 4," Kelce said when he announced his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as the audience cheered.

He then quickly added: "I am so nervous for that, oh my gosh."

