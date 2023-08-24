Travis and Jason Kelce's Sibling Rivalry Is Focus of 2 New Campbell's Chunky Ads — Featuring Mom Donna

"You get to see us, the Kelce family, on full display," Travis Kelce tells PEOPLE exclusively of the new Campbell's Chunky ads

Published on August 24, 2023 11:02AM EDT
Travis and Jason Kelce's Sibling Rivalry Is Focus of 2 New Campbell's Chunky Ads
Jason Kelce, Donna Kelce and Travis Kelce on the set of the Campbell's Chunky ad. Photo:

Campbellâs Chunky

Travis and Jason Kelce's sibling rivalry — as well as their mom, Donna — are taking center stage in a pair of new advertisements for Campbell's Chunky.

The trio stars in two new ads for the canned soup products company, which were filmed earlier this year while the athlete brothers had some downtime ahead of the 2023-2024 NFL season.

In the first video, Travis, 33, and Jason, 35, take part in an arm wrestling competition, where they tease each other's looks. "I hope you had your Chunky Soup, eyebrow man," Travis teases his older brother. Jason replies: "Maybe I did, pretty boy."

"I'm a pretty man," Travis responds, slamming Jason's hand down on a kitchen island, claiming his victory.

The camera then pans out to show Donna, wearing her famous jacket that features both her sons' football teams, mid-meeting with her book club. "Sorry, ladies," she tells the group surrounding her.

In the second clip, Travis and Jason sit at a kitchen island, when Travis' phone begins to go off with a "Travis is a champion" ringtone — referencing how his NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the 2023 Super Bowl in February.

"Dude?" Jason says, before Travis — rocking back and forth to the beat of the tune — quips, "It's my new ringtone."

Donna then steps into the frame, this time wearing a football jersey made up of both her sons' teams, to hand Jason a serving of some Campbell's Chunky.

"Travis, zip it," she tells her youngest, before turning her attention to Jason, to tell him, "It's your year, big guy. Let's get you ready."

Speaking with PEOPLE on the set of the Campbell's Chunky advertisements, Travis expressed how it was "a pretty cool experience to be a part of."

"You get to see us, the Kelce family, on full display, for sure," the tight end continued.

"We ate so much Campbell's Chunky soup growing up, so it just felt like the perfect fit," said Jason. Donna added: "It's definitely a staple in the pantry."

Travis and Jason Kelce's Sibling Rivalry Is Focus of 2 New Campbell's Chunky Ads
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce on the set of the Campbell's Chunky ad.

Campbellâs Chunky

As for their favorite versions of Campbell's Chunky, the trio each have their own unique picks.

"I've always been a chicken noodle soup guy, so when they made the spicy chicken noodle soup, I've been all game on that," Travis told PEOPLE. Jason is "a beef and barley guy," he said. "Give me the protein." As for Donna, she said: "I like the seafood chowder."

