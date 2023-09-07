Travis and Jason Kelce Admit They Were Kicked Out of Preschool — Travis for Throwing a Chair at His Teacher

"It was the '90s," Travis joked about the incident on a new episode of the NFL brothers' podcast

Published on September 7, 2023
Donna Kelceâs Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
NFL brothers Jason Kelce (L) and Travis Kelce (R). Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty, Cooper Neill/Getty

Troublemakers on and off the field, Travis and Jason Kelce, were both kicked out of preschool for separate incidents, the NFL brothers revealed.

In the season two premiere of their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Jason, 35, and Travis, 33, sat down with Jason's wife Kylie Kelce, who wasn't aware her husband and brother-in-law were both asked not to return to their preschools.

With Kylie there, Travis asked his brother if their dad Ed Kelce had taught Jason and Kylie's daughters, Bennett, 6 months, Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3, "how to fight the Kelce way" yet.

"I have not taught them any fighting techniques," Jason replied, adding that he's "trying to keep them from getting kicked out of preschool the way I was."

Travis chimed in, "We both got kicked out of preschool."

Jason, the elder Kelce brother, explained that he was involved in an incident while "playing at a cafeteria table" with another student and a spork.

Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis and Jason Kelce are all smiles as they pose for a photo in their NFL teams' merch. Travis Kelce Instagram

"For some reason, we were stabbing each other with sporks and I hit him hard enough right in the forehead," Jason said. "I just remember the next day his dad had him under his arm and he had four little spork dots."

Jason joked that Ed's reaction to the school was to ask, "Why weren't you watching him?" during the spork incident.

Travis said he was kicked out of preschool after a disagreement with his teacher during a competitive game of checkers. "I was winning because I don't f---ing lose at checkers," Travis said with a laugh, adding that the winner got to continue playing.

"I kept winning and the teacher told me, you know Travis, you have to share and I was like, that's not how it rolls," the Kansas City Chiefs star said.

Travis Kelce with His Mom Donna After Super Bowl
Travis Kelce embraces mom Donna Kelce during Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory celebration. Christian Petersen/Getty

Travis said he refused to give up his seat in checkers, so he "threw the chair I was sitting in at her."

Jason teased his brother, "It's kind of hard to win" in a checkers game with Travis, "because you never move your back row." The Philadelphia Eagles star playfully said to his wife, "This is what you married into Ky."

Travis joked, "It was the '90s, you know?!"

