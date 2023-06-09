‘Redemption’: Travis Kelce Will Get Redo of Hilariously Disastrous First Pitch, Thanks to K.C. Royals

The Kansas City Chiefs star went viral in April after tossing a hilariously bad first pitch before the Cleveland Guardians' home opener

Sean Neumann
Updated on June 9, 2023
Travis Kelce throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners of the home opener at Progressive Field on April 07, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Travis Kelce will get a shot at “redemption” when he throws out the first pitch before the Kansas City Royals’ upcoming home game on Monday.

Hopefully nobody gets hurt.

In April, Kelce, 33, went viral when he delivered a shockingly bad first pitch before his hometown Cleveland Guardians’ season opener, drawing laughs from the crowd, players, and his Kansas City Chiefs’ teammates online – including quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Ayyyyyy bruhhhhhhhhh,” Mahomes, 27, tweeted at Kelce with a line of laughing emojis.

Kelce spiked the ceremonial pitch straight into the grass, barely making it halfway to home plate and nowhere near Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber, who was waiting at home plate to catch the opening toss, which is often slow, lobbed and easy.

The NFL star's first-first pitch was anything but, bouncing wildly past home plate, sending the Guardians' mascot “Slider” running after to chase it down. The two-time Super Bowl champion laughed and sprinted to Beiber to hug him and apologize for the toss.

"Been spiking a football for the past 10 years… can you tell? 😂😂😂😂", the tight end wrote on Twitter afterwards, poking fun at himself.

The NFL’s Twitter account chimed in, joking that Mahomes “might want to give Travis some throwing tips.” And soon after, the Chiefs’ quarterbackwent on Twitter again to ask the Royals to give Kelce “another chance.”

The Royals finally delivered, announcing this week that kelce will throw out the first pitch when the team hosts the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

“Redemption: A Travis Kelce Story,” a poster for the event reads, with Kelce smiling in a white and blue Royals jersey. The team announced Mahomes and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will also be in attendance at the game.

The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years in February, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. The team visited the White House on Monday, where Kelce and Mahomes’ charming antics were on full display in front of President Joe Biden, who credited the team for showing the country “the power of one of the most elusive things in the world — unity.”

