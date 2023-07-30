Travis Kelce Admits He's 'Gotta Be a Better Teammate' After Scuffle During Chiefs Training Camp

Travis Kelce admitted he needed to be a “better teammate” after engaging in two separate physical altercations on the field during Kansas City Chiefs training camps over the weekend.

On Saturday, Chiefs Wire staff writer Nick Roesch tweeted a video he captured of the NFL star, 33, punching Jack Cochrane following a play the linebacker made on the ball after Kelce had already caught it.

They proceeded to push and chirp at each other until cornerback Trent McDuffie broke up the scuffle.

Just the day before, Kelce and Dicaprio Bootle exchanged blows after the cornerback continued to tackle the tight end despite the referee blowing the whistle earlier.

Safety Bryan Cook and running La’Mical Perine pulled the two apart from each other, per the New York Post.

Pete Sweeney, the Editor-in-Chief of Arrowhead Pride and lead writer of the Kansas City Chiefs, reposted sports producer Nick Jacobs’ video of Friday's fight.



Following Saturday’s altercation, Kelce responded to the incidents by tweeting, “Gotta be a better teammate gotta be a better leader… plain and simple.”

In response to the kerfuffles, Chiefs Coach Andy Reid told ESPN, “Fighting is a waste of time. You get thrown out of games doing it, you get hurt out here doing it."



"But they're going to jaw," Reid added. "It's hot, humid. They're going to jaw a little bit. Just as long as there are not punches thrown, we're all right.'”

