Travis Kelce Admits He's 'Gotta Be a Better Teammate' After Scuffle During Chiefs Training Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was involved in two physical altercations with his teammates over the weekend

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 30, 2023 06:58PM EDT
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams
Photo: Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Travis Kelce admitted he needed to be a “better teammate” after engaging in two separate physical altercations on the field during Kansas City Chiefs training camps over the weekend.

On Saturday, Chiefs Wire staff writer Nick Roesch tweeted a video he captured of the NFL star, 33, punching Jack Cochrane following a play the linebacker made on the ball after Kelce had already caught it.

They proceeded to push and chirp at each other until cornerback Trent McDuffie broke up the scuffle.

Just the day before, Kelce and Dicaprio Bootle exchanged blows after the cornerback continued to tackle the tight end despite the referee blowing the whistle earlier.

Safety Bryan Cook and running La’Mical Perine pulled the two apart from each other, per the New York Post.

Pete Sweeney, the Editor-in-Chief of Arrowhead Pride and lead writer of the Kansas City Chiefs, reposted sports producer Nick Jacobs’ video of Friday's fight.

Following Saturday’s altercation, Kelce responded to the incidents by tweeting, “Gotta be a better teammate gotta be a better leader… plain and simple.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In response to the kerfuffles, Chiefs Coach Andy Reid told ESPN, “Fighting is a waste of time. You get thrown out of games doing it, you get hurt out here doing it."

"But they're going to jaw," Reid added. "It's hot, humid. They're going to jaw a little bit. Just as long as there are not punches thrown, we're all right.'”

Related Articles
Jimmie Johnson
NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Speaks Out After His in-Laws, Nephew Killed in Suspected Murder-Suicide
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Is Taking Time Off to Focus on Her Mental Health
LeBron James Shares Video of Son Bronny Playing the Piano After Cardiac Arrest: Watch
LeBron James Shares Video of Son Bronny Playing the Piano After Cardiac Arrest: Watch
Jaylen Brown
Jaylen Brown Hoping to Develop 'Black Wall Street' in Boston After Signing Nearly $304 Million Extension
Larsa Pippen Says Sheâs 'Embarrassed' and 'Traumatized' Over Michael Jordan's Comments About Her Relationship With Marcus Jordan
Michael Jordan's Pre-Owned 1996 Mercedes-Benz to Be Auctioned Off for Just $23
Tua Tagovailoa Says He Turned Down Netflix's 'Quarterback' Because Docuseries it 'Showed Too Much' of 'Personal Life'
Why Tua Tagovailoa Declined to Be Featured in Netflix's 'Quarterback' Docuseries
Cali Ann Kershaw, Ellen Kershaw, Chance James Kershaw, Charley Clayton Kershaw, Cooper Ellis Kershaw and Clayton Kershaw attend Ping Pong 4 Purpose 2023 presented by Skechers and UCLA Health at Dodger Stadium
Clayton Kershaw and His Wife Bring Their Four Children to Pitcher's Charity Ping Pong Tournament
Lebron with family
LeBron James Shares Sweet Family Photo After Son Bronny's Cardiac Arrest
Magic Johnson Vacation
Magic Johnson and Family Don Masquerade Headpieces for 'Another Amazing Party' on Super Yacht in Europe
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands next to Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter in game one of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs
Steph Curry Remembers LeBron James Watching Him in College: 'Insane to Think About All That's Happened Since'
Aaron Rodgers New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Agrees to $35 Million Pay Cut to Play for New York Jets
shareef O'neal says he spoke to bronny james after cardiac arrest
Shareef O'Neal Says He 'Talked' to Bronny James After the USC Star's Cardiac Arrest to Offer Help
Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets smiles during an open practice on October 8, 2022 at HSS Training Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Kevin Durant Says He Asked the NBA to Allow Players to Use Marijuana: ‘Everybody Does It’
Riquna Williams #2 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a portrait during WNBA Media Day at VU Studio on May 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
WNBA Star Riquna Williams Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges After Accusing Wife of Cheating
USA's Lindsey Horan celebrates her goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Netherlands
U.S. Fights Back to Tie Netherlands 1-1 at Women's World Cup: 'So Proud,' Says Co-Captain Lindsey Horan
Andrea Thompson, Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Tristan Thompson Says 'I Don't Know What I'd Do' Without Ex Khloé Kardashian's Family After His Mom's Death