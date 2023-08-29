Travis Barker Wears a 'Famous People Suck' T-Shirt During Outing in California

The musician paired the top with maroon-colored pants and a pair of black sneakers

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 11:27PM EDT
Travis Barker wears statement t-shirt while out for lunch in California.
Photo:

backgrid

Travis Barker is not afraid to express himself.

The Blink-182 rocker, 47, was recently spotted going out for lunch at Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas, California, wearing a white shirt that had the words "famous people suck" printed in large, black letters. The musician paired the graphic tee with maroon-colored pants and a pair of black sneakers.

To accessorize the statement outfit, he wore a black beanie and a silver chain link necklace. According to JustJared, Barker is an investor in the vegan restaurant that is owned by chef Tal Ronnen.

Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Musician Travis Barker enjoys lunch with his friends at Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas. Travis proudly wears a self-deprecating T-Shirt pronouncing that 'FAMOUS PEOPLE SUCK'. Pictured: Travis Barker
Travis Barker wears statement outfit in California.

backgrid

He and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 44, share a common love for vegan food. The California native has been a vegetarian since he was a teenager, and his wife, according to a Poosh blog, is 95% vegan.

The couple got engaged in October 2021 and legally wed at a California courthouse in May 2022. The pair followed the ceremony with an extravagant wedding in Italy later that same month.

They share a blended family that consists of Kardashian Barker's sons Reign Aston, 8, Mason Disick, 13, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker has three children – son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24 – with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. In June, the couple announced that they are currently expecting their first baby together.

After the news was made public, a source told PEOPLE that “Kourtney is just beyond excited."

Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian matching pajamas new years eve 2023
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker wear matching pajamas.

kourtney kardashian/instagram

"She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while," they said. “Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too."

Since the start of the relationship, the couple has proudly showcased their romance. While attending the 2022 Met Gala, the pair wore matching black-and-white ensembles designed by Thom Browne.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Poosh founder spoke out about the significance of their coordinating outfits in an Instagram post, writing, "A massive thank you to @thombrowne for your vision. When I heard that Travis and I were the first couple you had dressed, how important it was to you that our story be told, for us to be an extension of each other, it meant so much to us. I love how I was the deconstructed version of his perfectly polished look."

The couple also started 2023 in coordinating outfits by sharing New Year's Eve party photos on Instagram in which they were seen wearing similar black-and-white pajamas printed with graphics.

Related Articles
Lizzo
Lizzo Goes on Chanel Shopping Spree (with Champagne!) amid Controversy
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are pictured arriving at Sifnos Island before hitting the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea.
Margot Robbie Wore a Chic White One-Piece Swimsuit on Her Greece Getaway — Shop a Similar Look
Katie Holmes Sweatpants Tout
Katie Holmes Is in Her Sweatpants Era — Shop 8 Similar Pairs Under $40
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in a private plane
Justin Bieber Wears Shredded 'Hailey Bieber' Sweatshirt in Support of Wife's Beauty Launch
Rosie OâDonnell Gets Help Finding Silver Clothes for Beyonceâs âRenaissanceâ Tour: âDonât Want to Disobey the Queen Beeâ
Rosie O’Donnell 'Freaked Out' Over Finding Silver Clothes for Beyoncé’s Tour: ‘Don’t Want to Disobey'
Austin Butler Kaia Gerber
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Hold Hands During Date Night in Beverly Hills
Hailey Bieber wears red and white in NYC
Hailey Bieber Celebrates 'Strawberry Glaze' Lip Treatment Launch with 3 Back-to-Back Berry-Inspired Looks
Iris Apfel birthday.
Designer Iris Apfel Turns 102! See Her Sweet Celebration with Christie Brinkley and Famous Friends
Kim Kardashian Poses in Glowing String Bikini: 'Self Reflection'
Kim Kardashian Poses in Glowing White String Bikini: 'Self Reflection'
Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner Have Low Key Girlâs Night at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles
Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner Have Low-Key Girls' Night at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles
Carrie Bradshaw wedding dress
Carrie Bradshaw’s Colorful Bird of Paradise Wedding Headpiece Going Up for Auction at Sotheby’s
The Price Is Right-1987
Watch Bob Barker Get a Standing Ovation When He Debuts His Gray Hair on 'The Price Is Right' in 1987
Kylie Jenner Posts Sundrenched Selfie and Sizzling Bikini Pic .
Kylie Jenner Posts Sundrenched Selfie and Chic Bikini Pic — See the Photos!
Travis Barker Kisses Wife Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Bump Says âLife is Like a Box of Chocolatesâ
Travis Barker Kisses Pregnant Wife Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Bump — See the Photo!
Jennifer Lopez, Instagram, Brown Blazer
Jennifer Lopez's Business Casual Outfit Included a Polished Blazer in Fall's Favorite Color
Martha Stewart pool selfie
Martha Stewart Teases Whether She Will Upload a 'Thirst Trap' Before Summer's End (Exclusive)