Travis Barker Wears a 'Famous People Suck' T-Shirt During Outing in California

Travis Barker is not afraid to express himself.

The Blink-182 rocker, 47, was recently spotted going out for lunch at Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas, California, wearing a white shirt that had the words "famous people suck" printed in large, black letters. The musician paired the graphic tee with maroon-colored pants and a pair of black sneakers.

To accessorize the statement outfit, he wore a black beanie and a silver chain link necklace. According to JustJared, Barker is an investor in the vegan restaurant that is owned by chef Tal Ronnen.

Travis Barker wears statement outfit in California. backgrid

He and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 44, share a common love for vegan food. The California native has been a vegetarian since he was a teenager, and his wife, according to a Poosh blog, is 95% vegan.

The couple got engaged in October 2021 and legally wed at a California courthouse in May 2022. The pair followed the ceremony with an extravagant wedding in Italy later that same month.

They share a blended family that consists of Kardashian Barker's sons Reign Aston, 8, Mason Disick, 13, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker has three children – son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24 – with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. In June, the couple announced that they are currently expecting their first baby together.

After the news was made public, a source told PEOPLE that “Kourtney is just beyond excited."

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker wear matching pajamas. kourtney kardashian/instagram

"She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while," they said. “Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too."

Since the start of the relationship, the couple has proudly showcased their romance. While attending the 2022 Met Gala, the pair wore matching black-and-white ensembles designed by Thom Browne.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Poosh founder spoke out about the significance of their coordinating outfits in an Instagram post, writing, "A massive thank you to @thombrowne for your vision. When I heard that Travis and I were the first couple you had dressed, how important it was to you that our story be told, for us to be an extension of each other, it meant so much to us. I love how I was the deconstructed version of his perfectly polished look."

The couple also started 2023 in coordinating outfits by sharing New Year's Eve party photos on Instagram in which they were seen wearing similar black-and-white pajamas printed with graphics.

