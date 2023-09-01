Blink-182 Postpones European Tour Dates as Travis Barker Rushes Home for ‘Urgent Family Matter’

Blink-182 is postponing their European tour dates after drummer Travis Barker had to rush home for an “urgent family matter.”

The band shared the news on their Instagram account Friday morning, writing in a Story, "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

It’s not clear what Barker, 47, has had to return home for. PEOPLE has reached out for comment.

The "All the Small Things" rockers were due to take to the stage at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Friday and Saturday, before traveling to Belfast and Dublin for further stops on their tour.

Hours before the news was announced, Barker shared a series of snaps on his Instagram Story of him visiting a prayer room. After posting a picture outside the room, Barker then shared two photos inside the space, one of a stained-glass window and another of a blue banner reading, “Together We Pray.”



Blink-182's announcement. Travis Barker Instagram

On Thursday, he had also posted a shot of the band’s tour bus and covered up the license plate with the words, “DON’T TRUST ANYONE.”

Barker is currently expecting a baby boy with his wife Kourtney Kardashian.

The couple announced their pregnancy news during the first Los Angeles stop of Blink-182’s tour.

Blink-182. Larry Marano/Shutterstock

While in the audience of the June 16 show, Kardashian, 44, held up a handwritten black and white sign reading, “Travis I’m Pregnant” as a camera zoomed in on her in the crowd.

Barker and Kardashian shared a video of the moment on their Instagram accounts, and one of Barker’s bandmates could heard saying, "Someone's having a baby!"

Travis Barker. Travis Barker Instagram

The inspiration for the sign came from the band’s music video for their 1999 track “All The Small Things” which features a fan holding up a yellow and black sign that also reads, “Travis I’m Pregnant.”

And just weeks later the pair revealed the news that they're expecting a baby boy during a sex reveal party attended by their family and friends.

The bash had a music tour theme and guests were even given tour passes reading, "Baby Barker World Tour with Special Guest Kravis. All Access.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Barker is already dad to daughter Alabama, 17, son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Meanwhile, Kardashian shares daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with her ex Scott Disick.

