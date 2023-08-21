Travis Barker Jams with 9-Year-Old Blind Drummer During Surprise Visit to Lemonade Stand

The Blink-182 drummer surprised Grayson Roberts with new drumsticks, a donation and a jam session

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
Published on August 21, 2023 08:01AM EDT
Travis Barker jams with 9-year-old Grayson Roberts during surprise visit to his lemonade stand. Photo:

Charlie Rocket Aka BIG DREAM Instagram

Travis Barker has made one 9-year-old’s day. 

The Blink-182 musician, 47, surprised blind drummer Grayson Roberts by showing up to his lemonade stand in Los Angeles on Friday and engaging in an impromptu jam session.

A video of the sweet moment was shared on entrepreneur and music manager Charlie Rocket’s Instagram account. “@travisbarker came to help @graysons_view drum up some business at his lemonade stand!!! Lol what a great soul Travis barker is. Thank you to @katietua @mikeytua @lukismac @sweetyhigh for helping make this happen !!!” the post was captioned.

In a separate Instagram post, Rocket explained how he came across Grayson’s lemonade stand outside his house, but he had “no customers.” The stand is raising money so Grayson can hopefully achieve his dream of seeing the world while he still has a “little vision” left in his one eye. 

After meeting Grayson, who also had a drum kit at his stand, Rocket decided to let him set up his lemonade stand at his L.A. social club the Dream Factory, which is where Barker showed up in the hope of generating some more business. 

In the video capturing the moment Barker arrived on his surprise visit to the stand, the rocker can be seen approaching the boy and asking, “What’s up Grayson?”

“What’s up,” a smiling Grayson, who was born blind, replied. 

“Nice to meet you,” added Barker. 

Travis Barker jams with 9-year-old Grayson Roberts during surprise visit to his lemonade stand.

Charlie Rocket Aka BIG DREAM Instagram

“Nice to meet you too,” said Grayson.

“I brought you some drumsticks and I also brought some donations, I brought some money,” Barker continued as he gifted Grayson with four drumsticks and placed some dollars into the jar on Grayson’s stand. 

“I saw a video of you playing drums and singing,” Barker told Grayson, who laughed, before offering Barker some of his lemonade. 

“Do you think we can play drums and sing together?” Grayson then asked Barker.

Barker replied that he’d “love to” and asked Grayson if he’d prefer to sing or play the drums, with Grayson opting to take to the mic. 

Travis Barker jams with 9-year-old Grayson Roberts during surprise visit to his lemonade stand.

Charlie Rocket Aka BIG DREAM Instagram

The duo was then seen performing a cover of Adam Jenson’s 2017 song “Street Fight”, with the performance ending with huge cheers from the gathered crowd who also chanted Grayson’s name. 

Rocket later revealed that “hundreds” of people had shown up to his stand on Friday.

Grayson also shared a video of his meeting with Barker on his social media accounts and called the moment "so amazing."

"THANK YOU travis for taking a break while filming your music video to come by my Lemonade stand and allowing me to perform with you!! It was SO amazing And thank you for letting me choose the color of sprinkles because who doesn’t love sprinkles?! 🤷🏽‍♂️😁🙏🏽🍋🍋🍋," Grayson captioned his Instagram post.

Barker is currently expecting a baby with his wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 44. He is already a dad to daughter Alabama, 17, son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

