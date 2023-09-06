Travis Barker Speaks Out After Kourtney Kardashian's 'Life-Threatening' Fetal Surgery: 'God Is Great'

Travis Barker is speaking out after his wife Kourtney Kardashian underwent a scary medical situation.

On Wednesday, the Blink-182 drummer, 47, shared his gratitude in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after revealing that his pregnant wife had to undergo a "life-threatening emergency surgery" over the weekend.

"God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well," he wrote. "I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."

Kardashian, 44, also shared about her experience, addressing the recent "medical emergency" in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Sharing a black-and-white photo of the couple's hands intertwined, the expectant mom wrote, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life."

"I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she continued.



"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she shared. "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

She concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍."

The news of the scary situation came after Blink-182 announced early Friday that they were postponing their European tour dates after Barker had to rush home for an “urgent family matter.”

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed," the band shared. "More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

This is the fourth baby for both Kardashian and Barker. The POOSH founder shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker has three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.