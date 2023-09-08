Travis Barker Returns to the Stage After Postponing Shows for Wife Kourtney Kardashian's 'Urgent Fetal Surgery'

Blink-182 resumed the European leg of their tour in Antwerp, Belgium on Friday

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 08:31PM EDT
Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023
Travis Barker. Photo:

Monica Schipper/Getty

Travis Barker is back behind the drum kit. 

Blink-182 resumed their live appearances on Friday for the first time since Barker, 47, left the U.K. leg of their tour last week to be with his pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian, 44, as she underwent an emergency surgery

After postponing three shows in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin, citing “an urgent family matter” regarding Barker at the time, the pop-punk group was able to return to the stage in Antwerp, Belgium. 

Barker shared footage on Instagram, captioning the post, "1st day of tour 🥁🥳." The video shows Barker walking up to the venue and giving his drumsticks to a fan, who broke down in tears after meeting the musician.

The drummer also posted several photos from Belgium to his Instagram Stories, taking followers on a tour of a church.

The band hit the stage in Antwerp later that night to perform their hits. Fans shared video from the concert, with one posting footage of fans singing along to "I Miss You" on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Several days before the concert on Wednesday, the musician confirmed the “All the Small Things” rockers would be able to resume their European dates with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). He shared his gratitude for both his fans and his wife’s health, as the reality star experienced a pregnancy complication. 

The recording artist wrote on X, “God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."

The Lemme founder confirmed on Wednesday that she went into an “urgent fetal surgery” and opened up about the experience with a post on Instagram. Along with a black and white photo of her hand in a medical bracelet holding her husband’s, she wrote, “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," the star of The Kardashians shared.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she continued. "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

The post concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian is pregnant with her first child with Barker. The two were married in May 2022.

Each star was previously a parent of three: Kardashian shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with her ex Scott Disick, while Barker is father to his son Landon, daughter Alabama and his stepdaughter Atiana, all of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Related Articles
Beyonce performs onstage during the Rennaissance world tour at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023 in London, England
What Is Beyoncé’s Mute Challenge? All About the Viral Renaissance World Tour Trend
Tara Lipinski podcast episode 4 with husband
Tara Lipinski Recalls Feeling in 'Awful Limbo' When Scheduling DNC After Miscarriage: 'I Wanted Closure'
Cardi B, Offset
Cardi B Wants to Rap About 'Freaky' Sex with Husband Offset in Their Next Collaboration
Vince Gil and Don Henley perform onstage with The Eagles during The Classic West at Dodger Stadium on July 15, 2017 in Los Angeles
The Eagles Perform 2-Song Jimmy Buffett Tribute at Madison Square Garden
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Barker Was 'Very Scared' Before Fetal Surgery, But 'Is Doing Okay Now' (Source)
Taylor Hansen attends GRAMMY U Masterclass during SXSW at The Eleanor on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
How Taylor Hanson Helped Get 16K People on Song Supporting Women in Iran: 'You Have a Voice' (Exclusive)
Fall Out Boy Is Going on Tour with Jimmy Eats World
Fall Out Boy Extend Their World Tour — and Jimmy Eat World Is Joining Them for the Ride
Miley Cyrus Filmed Black Mirror Episode While Her Malibu Home Burned Down
Miley Cyrus Filmed 'Black Mirror' Scene While Home Burned Down, Leading to Anxiety Attacks 'Years Later'
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas perform onstage during Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers Share Group Hug at First Show After Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce from Sophie Turner
Alabama Barker and Travis Barker attend Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022
Alabama Barker Shares Sweet Note from 'Best Dad' Travis: 'You Are My Everything'
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen Treated for Peptic Ulcer Disease Symptoms, September Tour Dates Postponed
Charli D'Amelio and pregnant Kourtney Kardashian
Charli D'Amelio Is Sending Kourtney Kardashian 'Happy and Healthy Vibes' After Fetal Surgery (Exclusive)
Joe Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers Ã¢ÂÂFive Albums, One NightÃ¢ÂÂ Tour
Joe Jonas Returns to the Stage Without Wedding Ring After Filing for Divorce from Sophie Turner
Travis Barker attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Travis Barker Lists L.A. Home for Rent for $23,000 a Month
Drake Shows Off Collection of Bras Thrown on Stage During the Itâs All a Blur Tour
Drake Shows Off Collection of Bras Thrown on Stage During the It's All a Blur Tour
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Travis Barker Speaks Out After Kourtney Kardashian's 'Life-Threatening' Fetal Surgery: 'God Is Great'