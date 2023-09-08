Travis Barker Returns to the Stage After Postponing Shows for Wife Kourtney Kardashian's 'Urgent Fetal Surgery'

Travis Barker is back behind the drum kit.

Blink-182 resumed their live appearances on Friday for the first time since Barker, 47, left the U.K. leg of their tour last week to be with his pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian, 44, as she underwent an emergency surgery.

After postponing three shows in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin, citing “an urgent family matter” regarding Barker at the time, the pop-punk group was able to return to the stage in Antwerp, Belgium.



Barker shared footage on Instagram, captioning the post, "1st day of tour 🥁🥳." The video shows Barker walking up to the venue and giving his drumsticks to a fan, who broke down in tears after meeting the musician.

The drummer also posted several photos from Belgium to his Instagram Stories, taking followers on a tour of a church.

The band hit the stage in Antwerp later that night to perform their hits. Fans shared video from the concert, with one posting footage of fans singing along to "I Miss You" on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Several days before the concert on Wednesday, the musician confirmed the “All the Small Things” rockers would be able to resume their European dates with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). He shared his gratitude for both his fans and his wife’s health, as the reality star experienced a pregnancy complication.

The recording artist wrote on X, “God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."

The Lemme founder confirmed on Wednesday that she went into an “urgent fetal surgery” and opened up about the experience with a post on Instagram. Along with a black and white photo of her hand in a medical bracelet holding her husband’s, she wrote, “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," the star of The Kardashians shared.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she continued. "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

The post concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍."

Kardashian is pregnant with her first child with Barker. The two were married in May 2022.

Each star was previously a parent of three: Kardashian shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with her ex Scott Disick, while Barker is father to his son Landon, daughter Alabama and his stepdaughter Atiana, all of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

