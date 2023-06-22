Travis Barker Replaces Kourtney Kardashian's 'Stolen' Necklace with a 'More Beautiful' One

Sometimes, diamonds mean more than what meets the eye.

In Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement. Among the gifts Barker, 47, gave his new wife, 44, was a necklace that had much more meaning than met the eye.

“I had had this beautiful diamond heart necklace that Travis had gotten me for Christmas, it unfortunately was stolen,” Kourtney explained in her confessional. “And so Travis got me the same necklace again — a little bit more beautiful.”

As cameras captured Kourtney opening the jewelry box, she smiled as she said, “You got my necklace back.” Barker added that this one is “bigger and it’s better.” As the Blink-182 drummer put the necklace around the Lemme founder’s neck, she whispered, “Thank you, my husband.”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Sitting on the sand in the same place the couple got engaged in 2021 in Santa Barbara, the pair were surrounded by roses and candles in the same shape as the necklace — a heart. Barker looked at Kourtney and told her, “It’s so good, it’s beautiful,” before the two shared a sweet kiss.

“I was so happy,” the reality star said in the confessional. “I was like, ‘my necklace, my necklace is back!’ It was just the most thoughtful thing ever.”

Barker also got Kourtney a book of “all of our photos,” and prompted Kourtney to jump in the ocean with him — jeans and all.

Just last week, Kourtney revealed she is pregnant with the couple’s first child at Barker’s concert. They confirmed the news when they both posted a video of the moment to Instagram the same evening.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram, Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty

In the clip, a black-clad Kardashian smiled and jumped up and down in the crowd at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium as she held up a sign with large black letters that said: “Travis I’m Pregnant!”

The happy news of their pregnancy comes after the couple recently shared that they had stopped IVF treatment, but still hoped for a baby together.

"We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization]," Kourtney said in a confessional on The Kardashians in May. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."

Kardashian and Barker are already parents to six children between them. Kourtney shares Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile Barker has three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.