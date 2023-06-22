Travis Barker Replaces Kourtney Kardashian's 'Stolen' Necklace with a 'More Beautiful' One

Kourtney's original diamond necklace was also a gift from Barker

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 04:45PM EDT
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (12958539l) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen at Piazza Duomo on May 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy with Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya. Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Celebrity Sightings In Milan, Italy - 25 May 2022
Photo: Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Sometimes, diamonds mean more than what meets the eye.

In Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement. Among the gifts Barker, 47, gave his new wife, 44, was a necklace that had much more meaning than met the eye.

“I had had this beautiful diamond heart necklace that Travis had gotten me for Christmas, it unfortunately was stolen,” Kourtney explained in her confessional. “And so Travis got me the same necklace again — a little bit more beautiful.”

As cameras captured Kourtney opening the jewelry box, she smiled as she said, “You got my necklace back.” Barker added that this one is “bigger and it’s better.” As the Blink-182 drummer put the necklace around the Lemme founder’s neck, she whispered, “Thank you, my husband.”

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker engaged
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Sitting on the sand in the same place the couple got engaged in 2021 in Santa Barbara, the pair were surrounded by roses and candles in the same shape as the necklace — a heart. Barker looked at Kourtney and told her, “It’s so good, it’s beautiful,” before the two shared a sweet kiss. 

“I was so happy,” the reality star said in the confessional. “I was like, ‘my necklace, my necklace is back!’ It was just the most thoughtful thing ever.”

Barker also got Kourtney a book of “all of our photos,” and prompted Kourtney to jump in the ocean with him — jeans and all.

Just last week, Kourtney revealed she is pregnant with the couple’s first child at Barker’s concert. They confirmed the news when they both posted a video of the moment to Instagram the same evening

Kourtney Kardashian is Pregnant! Star Surprises Husband Travis Barker with News at Concert

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram, Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty

In the clip, a black-clad Kardashian smiled and jumped up and down in the crowd at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium as she held up a sign with large black letters that said: “Travis I’m Pregnant!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The happy news of their pregnancy comes after the couple recently shared that they had stopped IVF treatment, but still hoped for a baby together.

"We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization]," Kourtney said in a confessional on The Kardashians in May. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."

Kardashian and Barker are already parents to six children between them. Kourtney shares Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile Barker has three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.

Related Articles
Rihanna mascara routine Instagram
Rihanna Shows Off Her 'Hella Thicc' Eyelashes in Relatable Mascara Routine Video: 'They're Real'
Kim Kardashian & Hailey Bieber play Truth or Shot & make ice cream sundaes | WHOâS IN MY BATHROOM?
Hailey Bieber Reveals Kim Kardashian Was the ‘First Person’ She Called for Advice When She Started Developing Rhode
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says Son Was 'Not Able to Keep Anything Down' as Mom Kris Jenner Reflects on Nursing
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kendall Jenner Didn’t Want to Pose by Her Sisters at the Met Gala Because She’s Too Tall
Kendall Jenner for Wall Street Journal
Kendall Jenner Says She Doesn't Want to Raise Her Kids in Los Angeles: 'You Heard It Here First'
Kendall Jenner for Wall Street Journal
Kendall Jenner on Breaking Out from the ‘Umbrella of the Kardashian Sisters’ and Making a Name for Herself in Fashion
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Glimpse Into Father's Day Celebrations for Husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Glimpse Into Father's Day Celebrations for Husband Travis Barker
Kim Kardashian Dances to Ex-Husband Kanye West's Tracks at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Show
Kim Kardashian Sings and Dances to Ex-Husband Kanye West's Track at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Show
Jay-Z and BeyoncÃÂ© arrive at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Pharrell Williams' First Show for Louis Vuitton Had the Most Starry Front Row Ever — See Who Was There
Leni Klum
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Shares Candid Makeup-Free Selfie on Instagram — See the Pic!
Kim Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Calls Sister Kourtney 'Such a Hater' amid Dolce & Gabbana Show Drama: 'Be Happy for Me'
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are in a 'Good Co-Parenting Routine' amid Her Pregnancy News
Scott Disick Knew About Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Before Her Announcement, Says Source
US socialite Kim Kardashian attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, California, on November 5, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian Says She Created SKIMS While in a Very ‘Vulnerable’ Place: ‘It Started Off of My Body’
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber seen out for dinner in West Village on June 17, 2023 in New York City. (
Hailey Bieber Proves That a Slinky Little Slip Dress Will Never Go Out of Style
Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West leave K.West's Sunday Service At Theatre Des Bouffes Du Nord - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France.
Khloé Kardashian Praises Kim for No Longer ‘Relying on’ Ex Kanye West for Style Confidence: She's Come 'So Far'
Emma Watson attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023
Fans Are So Confused by Emma Watson’s Gravity-Defying Structured Loewe Dress