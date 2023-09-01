Travis Barker took time to pray before Blink-182 postponed several upcoming concerts.

The drummer shared three images of a "prayer room" on his Instagram Story early Friday, shortly before Blink-182 announced the postponement of European tour dates, saying Barker had to rush home for an “urgent family matter.”

The photos from the room show signage with the words "All welcome," stained glass with religious symbols and a flag that reads "together we pray." Barker did not add any explanation to the three Instagram Story posts.

Prayer room used by Travis Barker. Travis Barker/Instagram

The posts come just hours before the pop-punk trio revealed on Instagram that Barker "had to return home to the States."

"The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed," the official account noted. "More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

A rep for Barker did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Friday following the announcement.

Prayer room used by Travis Barker. Travis Barker/Instagram

The band was set to perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Friday and Saturday, with performances in Belfast and Dublin later on.

Barker is dad to daughter Alabama, 17, son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

He and wife Kourtney Kardashian are currently expecting a baby boy. Kardashian also shares daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with her ex Scott Disick.

Travis Barker. Travis Barker/Instagram

The couple announced the news of Kardashian's pregnancy during a Los Angeles show back in June, when the Poosh founder held up a sign reading “Travis I’m Pregnant."

The announcement was a call-back to Blink-182's video for the 1999 hit “All The Small Things," where a fan could be seen holding up a similar sign.

During a sex reveal party in July, Barker and Kardashian revealed that they're expecting a baby boy. "While they were both excited for whatever God’s plan was for their baby, the blue pop bursting from the streamer cannons was electric," a post from Poosh read. "You couldn’t really see them until they were floating in the air, making the anticipation of the big secret that much more emotional and exciting."

