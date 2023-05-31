Travis Barker Shares Photo with Daughter Alabama, 17, and Wife Kourtney Kardashian While on Tour

The musician and his teenage daughter can be seen posing for a selfie at Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 31, 2023 08:52 AM
kourtney kardashian travis barker alabama
Travis Barker with daughter Alabama and wife Kourtney Kardashian. Photo:

Travis Barker/Instagram

Travis Barker is enjoying quality time with daughter Alabama and wife Kourtney Kardashian.

In a photo posted to the musician's Instagram story over Memorial Day weekend, Barker, 47, and Alabama, 17, can be seen posing for a selfie at Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Barker is sporting a black shirt and beanie while Alabama wears a green hoodie and pink hair.

In another snap, Barker and Alabama pose with Kourtney Kardashian, 44, on a boat in Baltimore, Maryland. Kardashian is rocking black sunglasses and a matching coat and boots, along with a black-and-white hoodie.

Barker is also wearing black sunglasses, along with a white t-shirt and camouflage pants, while Alabama sports the same green hoodie seen in the selfie with her dad.

kourtney kardashian travis barker alabama
Travis Barker and daughter Alabama at Hersheypark.

Travis Barker/Instagram


On Sunday, Kardashian took to her Instagram to share how she was feeling after leaving her three children at home in order to join Barker on his current tour with his band, Blink-182.

"Haven't seen my babies in 10 days," the reality star wrote in an Instagram Story, alongside a photo of herself wearing sunglasses and a black head scarf at a previous show with her two youngest children. "The longest I haven't seen them ever, cried for the past two days, finally get to squeeze them tomorrow!"

Kardashian shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with ex Scott Disick.

Though she and Barker have previously stated that they want to "grow their family" and have a baby of their own, Kardashian announced on The Kardashians season 3 premiere that the couple is "officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization]."

"We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us," she said. "If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."

Kardashian continued on to say that she had "seven frozen eggs from years ago, before Travis."

"Most of mine didn’t survive the thaw. Freezing of eggs isn’t guaranteed. It’s a misunderstanding," she added.

The mom of three also admitted that IVF "took a toll" on her. "Being happy and being a good parent is most important. Whatever’s meant to be will be," she concluded.

