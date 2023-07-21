Travis Barker Writes Emotional Letter to Teen Drummer After His Death: His 'Impact' Was 'Life Changing'

Travis Barker is mourning the loss of a fan and teen drummer whom he met earlier this year.

"I just wanted to say meeting you changed my life forever," Barker, 47, wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post announcing the death of 13-year-old Alex Etheridge.

"When my daughter Alabama told me about you and your story I couldn't wait to hang. You're one of the nicest people I've met. You are so talented in so many ways. You're a great song writer, drummer and musician. I loved jamming with you playing paradiddles and herta's. I could've hung out with you for days if we had more time," he added.

Barker met Etheridge — who was diagnosed with bone cancer in January 2022, per Fox 10 — in June. Reflecting on their meet, the musician recalled he was "so strong, happy and present," despite what he was going through.

Travis Barker with Alex Etheridge. alextheridge/instagram

"Felt like for those few hours we got to hang out you weren't in pain or sick anymore," he added. "You kept saying, ‘Am I dreaming like is this really happening' and I just kept saying yes, yes it is!! As I'm writing this, I just got a DM from Alex's Instagram with news that Alex has passed. I scrolled up and read through our messages and I'm crying heartbroken. All I wanted was for this video and message to get to Alex before he passed, and I missed him."

"I will keep my time with Alex close to my heart forever. His impact on me was life changing and I will carry it with me forever on every stage I play on and in every prayer," Barker continued. "Friends 4L like we said after meeting each other. Till next time Alex."

The Instagram post, which was shared to Etheridge's account, included a photo of the teen rocking on the drums.

"At 6:08 this morning, Alex took his last breath. He was punk AF and put others first until his final moment," the caption read, adding that services would be announced in the coming weeks. "He cherished his relationships with friends and truly loved life."

In June, Etheridge shared photos and videos from the Blink-182 concert, where he met Barker and Charli D'Amelio (D'Amelio is dating Barker's son Landon).

Blink-182 recently wrapped the North American leg of their World Tour. The band will pick back up again on Sept. 1 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Barker is also awaiting the arrival of a baby boy with wife Kourtney Kardashian. Barker is currently dad to daughter Alabama, 17, son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex Shanna Moakler. Meanwhile, Kardashian shares daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with her ex Scott Disick.