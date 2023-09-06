Travis Barker Lists L.A. Home for Rent for $23,000 a Month

The new tenant can take advantage of the community’s shared amenities, such as tennis courts, swimming pool, playground and hiking trails

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on September 6, 2023 09:46PM EDT
Travis Barker attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Photo:

Jeff Kravitz/2019 iHeartMedia

Travis Barker is seeking a tenant for his Los Angeles abode.

The Blink-182 drummer, 47, has officially listed the property for rent for $23,000 a month, reports Realtor.com. It is reportedly Barker’s second home in the Calabasas area, according to the Los Angeles Times

Located in a gated community, the Mediterranean-style pad features a private pool, fire pit and custom fountain. Residents can also take advantage of the community’s shared amenities, such as tennis courts, swimming pool, playground and hiking trails. 

According to Zillow, the home was first listed for rent for $25,000 on Aug. 3 and later relisted for $23,000 on Sept. 5. 

Kinsley Carnahan of Carnahan Property Management currently holds the listing. 

travis barker and kourtney kardashian
Travis Barker (left) and wife Kourtney Kardashian (right). Getty

Despite tying the knot with Kourtney Kardashian in May 2022, Barker still owns separate houses where they reside with their children. Barker shares stepdaughter Atiana, 23, son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16 from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler. Kardashian shares her three children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7 — with ex Scott Disick.

In June, the Poosh founder, 44, revealed she was expecting a baby with Barker after holding up a sign that said "Travis I'm Pregnant" at one of his concerts. The pair announced they were having a boy later that month.

In October 2022, Kardashian opened up to Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast host Amanda Hirsch about her blended family, including why she and her husband still own separate homes. 

"We're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids, and what life looks like now," Kardashian said. "For the most part we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house."

On whether the couple will eventually move into a shared home together at some point down the line, Kardashian explained that they want to make sure they put their kids first. 

"There will be,” The Kardashians star said of finding a new abode for her entire blended family. “We want our kids to feel really comfortable. They have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and just, they each have their rooms. We are a block away."

In May 2022, Barker shared a similar sentiment about the couple’s living situation during his home tour with Architectural Digest.

"Kourtney has a great house a block away from here. Right now I'm just planning to convert my home studio into a bunk room so her kids are comfortable here," he said. "In the future, I suppose we'll wait to find something better than what we have. Wherever we end up, we feel incredibly blessed and grateful."

The pair got engaged in October 2021 after Barker popped the question on a romantic Montecito beachside outing.

In April 2022, they had a "practice wedding" in Las Vegas, before getting legally married in Santa Barbara in May that year. To commemorate their love in front of friends and family, Kardashian and Barker exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in Portofino later that month.

