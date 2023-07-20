Travis Barker Jokes His Son with Kourtney Kardashian Could Be Named ‘Rocky 13’

The Blink-182 drummer and 'The Kardashians' star announced they're expecting their first baby together last month

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023 06:25AM EDT
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Photo:

Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s son could end up with a rather unique moniker. 

On Wednesday, the Blink-182 drummer, 47, sat down with his daughter Alabama, 17, in a new GOAT Talk interview with Complex and discussed all manner of things they believe are the “Greatest of All Time.”

For the final question, Barker picked up a card that asked for the “GOAT baby name?" 

Alabama, who Barker shares with his ex Shanna Moakler, was quick to answer and shared her penchant for lavish watch brands. “Audemars, Milan, f- - - - -g Patek,” she told her dad, while giggling.

"I like Rocky 13," Barker jokingly replied. 

"That's so bad!" laughed Alabama. 

"That's this name that's just been going through my head lately," Barker continued.

"Even he knows it's bad," added his youngest daughter with a smile. 

"It is, it is bad," said the musician. 

kourtney kardashian baby bump instagram
The baby boy will be Kardashian's fourth child.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Barker then tried to justify himself and explained the special meaning behind the two names. "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time,” he said. 

“So you’re going to name your kid Rocky 13?” asked Alabama. 

“Possibly,” responded Barker.

“Let's see how this goes when he's at school, added Alabama, who then imitated a teacher’s roll call, “Rocky...13.”

Justifying his name choice further, Barker added, "And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

“I think mine were better,” giggled Alabama. “I also like Cloud or something weird.” 

Barker teased that he and The Kardashians star had already picked out a name for their baby boy last month. In the comments section of a post that Kardashian shared of several photos from a maternity shoot, Barker wrote, "I already know his name 😉."

He and Kardashian, 44, announced that they’re expecting their first baby together on June 16 at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.

Soon after announcing their pregnancy joy, the couple revealed that they were expecting a baby boy. The news was shared in a video on Instagram late last month, taken at the pair’s baby sex reveal party.

In the clip, Barker began a drumroll and kissed his wife before striking the drum's symbols to release blue streamers into the air. The pair’s guests could be heard cheering in the background, while one person shouted, “I knew it!”

Along with Alabama, Barker is also dad to son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with Moakler. Meanwhile, Kardashian shares daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, with her ex Scott Disick

