Travis Barker Kisses Pregnant Wife Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Bump — See The Photo!

The couple announced they are expecting a child together in June

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2023 08:46AM EDT
Travis Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian. Photo:

Travis Barker/Instagram

Travis Barker is spending precious time with pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer, 47, shared a cute moment that showed him kissing the Poosh founder's baby bump in a candid photo on Instagram Friday.

“Life is like a box of chocolates,” Barker wrote in his caption, while his wife — who is expecting a baby boy — sweetly wrote “my babies,” in the comments section of the post. 

In the snap — which was posted as part of a carousel of images — Kardashian, 44, lay back on what appeared to be a bed, with her white tank top rolled up to reveal her pregnant stomach above a pair of unbuttoned jeans. The back of Barker’s head was visible in the shot as he cradled his wife's baby bump and gave it a sweet kiss. 

Travis Barker/Instagram

In another snap from the post, the drummer sported a black wig — giving fans a glimpse at what he would look like with longer hair, instead of his signature shaved head. 

Barker also shared photos in the carousel that showed him in a studio sitting next to a drum kit, laughing next to his Blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge, as well as a snap of a tasty-looking pizza .

Barker’s latest post comes after his pregnant wife posted a photo to her Instagram Story that showed the pair cuddling earlier this week. In the snap, Kardashian, 44, had her hand resting above her baby bump as the couple embraced.

The Lemme founder has continued to document her pregnancy on social media, along with Barker, as they prepare for the arrival of their first child.

The couple are already parents, with Kardashian sharing sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker shares his three children, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
The couple are expecting their first child together.

Getty

Earlier this week, Barker surprised blind drummer Grayson Roberts, 9, by showing up to his lemonade stand in Los Angeles, after coming across the child’s cute venture.

The two drummers then proceeded to have an impromptu jam session in a sweet moment caught on video, which was shared on entrepreneur and music manager Charlie Rocket’s Instagram account.

“@travisbarker came to help @graysons_view drum up some business at his lemonade stand!!! Lol what a great soul Travis barker is. Thank you to @katietua @mikeytua @lukismac @sweetyhigh for helping make this happen !!!” Rocket captioned the post.

