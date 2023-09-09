Travis Barker Gives Fan Drumsticks After Spotting Homemade Sign Outside of Concert

Travis Barker just made a fan cry — in a good way!

The Blink-182 drummer, 47, posted a clip to Instagram, showing him surprise a pop-punk fan with the ultimate treat: A pair of Barker's own drumsticks from tour.

"1st day of tour 🥁🥳," Barker captioned the video.

The clip, taken in Antwerp, Belgium outside of the group's show this week, was also posted by tour photographer Clemente Ruiz on his Instagram Story. It starts with a shot of a Blink fan holding a homemade cardboard sign with the phrase, "Can I have a drumstick" written across it, and the band's logo hand-drawn underneath.

The fan is seen rocking a Blink shirt, flashing a giant smile with the sign in hand, before the camera pans to Barker, who walks all the way out of the venue to greet him. Barker hands the fan his drumsticks from the tour, after which the two share a wholesome hug while surrounded by crowd cheers.

At the end of the video, the fan can be seen crying tears of joy into another guy's arms. "Travis Barker just gave me drumsticks," he said. "What the f---?"

The video also includes a caption from Ruiz, who wrote over it that Barker "was down as soon as we saw the sign when we drove in the venue."

The show wasn't just a big moment for the fan; it was a big one for Barker, too, as it marked the continuation of Blink's live performances after he departed from their U.K. tour to support his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, 44, who underwent an emergency surgery, last week.

Initially, the trio announced the postponement of three shows in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin due to “an urgent family matter," and Barker later clarified via a post on X, formerly Twitter that he "flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well." Kardashian opened up about her experience on Instagram.

"I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she wrote, adding that she "wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery" as a mother of three.

"I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she added. "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍"

Barker is no stranger to giving fans his drumsticks, either, as he did the same in August when he handed off his sticks to a 9-year-old fan in Los Angeles. As Billboard notes, Barker surprised blind musician Grayson Roberts at his lemonade stand late last month, and even performed with the young man.

“I brought you some drumsticks and I also brought some donations, I brought some money,” Barker said.