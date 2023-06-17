Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Celebrates Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy News: 'Baby #7'

Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama is ready to become a big sister again.



Alabama, 17, reacted to the news that her dad and Kourtney Kardashian are expecting their first baby together with a post shared on her Instagram Story Saturday.

Reposting a clip that Kardashian, 44, originally shared of herself confirming her pregnancy by holding up a sign that read "Travis I'm Pregnant!" Alabama simply captioned the post, "Baby #7."

Alongside Alabama, Barker shares two other kids with ex Shanna Moakler — son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24. Kardashian, meanwhile, shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with ex Scott Disick.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kardashian revealed her pregnancy news during her husband’s Blink 182 concert at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday.

In her clip shared on Instagram from the moment, Kardashian, dressed in all-black, smiled as she jumped up and down holding her sign.

The cute video continued with Barker looking shocked on stage as one of his Blink-182 bandmates could be heard saying, "Someone's having a baby!" The surprised drummer then made his way into the audience to embrace his wife.

An aspiring rapper, Alabama is fond of her stepmother and has been vocal about the positive influence of their relationship. Back in May, she celebrated Mother's Day with a tribute to Kardashian.

"Happy Mother's Day Kourt, thank you for taking care of me like one of your own, love you @kourtneykardash❤️," she wrote on Instagram alongside a mirror selfie from the Barkers' Italian wedding.

At the time, Landon shared a family photo from the wedding as well, writing on Instagram, "Happy Mother's Day @kourtneykardash, I love you, hope you have a great day!"

Kardashian's husband shared his own tribute to his wife on Mother's Day too, posting photos of a path of rose petals that led her to a fancy breakfast and present. He also shared other shots of the blended family at Disneyland.

"Not a better mama bear," Barker wrote with one of the pictures.

