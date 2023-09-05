Travis Barker Makes Cameo in Son Landon's TikTok After Leaving Blink-182 Tour Due to 'Urgent Family Matter'

Following "an urgent family matter" last week, Travis Barker made a cameo in his son Landon Barker's TikTok Live on Monday.

While Landon, 19, chatted with fans and looked through their comments, his drummer father briefly appeared to give his son a sweatshirt.

On Friday, Barker's band Blink-182 postponed several of their European tour dates so that the drummer could attend to an "urgent family matter."

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available," a post on Blink-182's Instagram Story said.

Hours before the news was announced, Barker, 47, shared a series of Instagram Stories of him visiting a prayer room. After posting a picture outside the room, Barker then shared two photos inside the space, one of a stained-glass window and another of a blue banner reading, “Together We Pray.”

There was no additional context surrounding the three Instagram Story posts.

On Monday, it was revealed his wife Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he's currently expecting a baby boy, was back home after a brief trip to the hospital.



A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian, 44, was "back home now with her kids," adding: "She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too.”

Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney Kardashian /Instagram

Representatives for both Kardashian and Barker did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Kardashians star announced she was expecting her first child with Barker in June when she held up a handwritten sign during her husband's Los Angeles concert with Blink-182.

The couple confirmed the news when they both posted a video of the moment to Instagram the same evening. In the clip, a black-clad Kardashian smiled and jumped up and down in the crowd at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium as she held up a sign with large black letters that said: “Travis I’m Pregnant!”

The video also featured Barker's surprise on stage as one of his Blink-182 bandmates is heard saying, "Someone's having a baby!" The musician then made his way into the audience to embrace his wife.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Barker is already a dad of three: son Landon, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, all shared with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian, meanwhile, shares her three children — sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11 — with ex Scott Disick.

