WATCH: Zac Efron Takes on 'New Adventures' in Australia for 'Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under'

The actor explores sustainable living practices in season two of the Netflix series, which premieres on November 11

By
Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Published on October 19, 2022 08:30 AM

Looking for a travel buddy? Zac Efron has your back!

In its second season, Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under follows Efron, 35, and wellness expert Darin Olien as they travel Australia and learn about sustainable living practices. Along the way, the duo also explores the country's local food, culture and customs.

The trailer for the eight-episode season (above) offers a sneak peek of the adventures to come. Premiering on November 11 on Netflix, viewers can take in all of the actor's fearless endeavors from hiking steep mountaintops to diving alongside barrier reefs.

DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON. (L to R) Zac Efron and Darin Olien in DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON.
Courtesy of Netflix

"This time, we're taking a deep dive into the sixth largest country in the world — Australia," Efron says in the above clip. "With a unique variety of biomes, climates and organisms, we're covering as much territory as we can."

Shots of Efron participating in extreme sports including bungee jumping are shown, along with him tasting some local Australian delicacies. Each 40-minute episode will show Efron and Olien traveling all over the country, shining a light on different eco-friendly practices.

DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON. (L to R) Zac Efron and Darin Olien in DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON
Courtesy of Netflix

"We'll be visiting some of the top innovators — all seeking to find cleaner, better and more sustainable ways of living — and using the lessons learned on this continent to serve as the microcosm for the entire planet," the High School Musical alum adds.

Down to Earth Trailer
Netflix

In the series' first season, Efron and Olien visited France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, England, Costa Rica, Peru and Italy to understand how each country harnesses the benefits of nature and pushes for a more sustainable future.

Efron, an executive producer of the show, learned how "change is an inside job" by meeting with locals all over the world. He dove into a variety of activities in each country, from beekeeping to pasta taste-testing.

"We're traveling around the world to find some new perspectives on some very old problems," Efron said in the first season. "Food, water and energy are all the main staples for modern life."

