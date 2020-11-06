YouTubers Kicked Off American Flight After One Hides Under First-Class Seat, Says Passenger

The two individuals allegedly took part in the hijinks in an effort to get more viewers on the video site

Two women were kicked off an American Airlines flight after they allegedly attempted to pull a stunt for their YouTube channel.

According to a fellow passenger on the flight, who detailed the story on the air traveler forum FlyerTalk, the two individuals took part in the hijinks in an effort to "drive viewers to their YouTube channel," at the end of last month.

The passenger said that one of the women was sitting in coach while the other had a seat in first class. As the flight from Dallas Fort Worth to Miami was in its boarding process, the woman in coach reportedly snuck into the first-class cabin and tried to hide in the footwell area of her friend's seat.

A representative for American Airlines tells PEOPLE in a statement, “Before departing on Oct. 30, American Airlines flight 2205 from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Miami International Airport (MIA) returned to the gate at DFW for an issue involving two passengers. The two passengers, traveling together, would not comply with seat assignments during taxi out. Law enforcement met the aircraft at the gate, the two passengers exited the aircraft and the flight departed shortly after.”

Image zoom American Airlines Flight | Credit: Robert Alexander/Getty

According to the user — who goes by MiamiAirport Formerly NY George on the website — the entire ordeal began when they saw the woman crawl under her friend's seat. But they thought nothing of it at first.

"I saw the friend crawl under the J seat (more exactly the television console) but began to watch a movie," they said. "Well apparently the plan was for this woman's friend to remain there the entire flight as it's something they thought would drive viewers to their 'YouTube Channel.'"

As the plane began to prepare for take-off, flight attendants in the cabin noticed that one seat was empty, despite the flight being booked full to capacity. An announcement was then made on the aircraft asking the absent passenger to identify themselves or the plane would not be able to take off.

"At that point I realize that she's hiding under her friend's J seat," the user noted. "My intention is to ring the call button if this woman doesn't give herself up."

The woman, realizing what was happening, then attempted to "sneak back" to her seat, per the user on the flight forum, but was "busted" by flight attendants.

Detailing that "chimes starting going off," the forum writer said that flight attendants announced that the plane was going to be moving back to the gate and that all guests on the aircraft needed to be seated. The plane returned to the gate due to what the captain of the flight called "security issues."

At that point, the woman began to be called out by other members on the flight, who were already dealing with a "90-minute delay because a catering truck had hit a cargo door."

The woman allegedly began "screaming that she's being disrespected, did nothing wrong, she paid good money for her ticket and that she has a child at home waiting for her," all without a mask on amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, per the post. Masks are currently required to be worn for the duration of a flight on any major U.S. airline.

The flight captain and a supervisor then both alerted the woman that she would need to remove herself from the aircraft, which she allegedly refused to do. She and her friend were eventually removed from the aircraft by police, as was another passenger, who began to curse at a flight attendant because of the delay.