You Can Relive Your ‘90s Childhood in This Insane Lisa Frank-Themed Hotel Room

Nineties kids, grab your Tamagotchis and slap on your scrunchies: Hotels.com is introducing a nostalgia-inducing suite based on the rainbow world of Lisa Frank, and you’re going to want to book your next trip (down memory lane) A.S.A.P.

The hotel-booking site has teamed up with the beloved brand to create what is being called the Lisa Frank Flat, a fully-customized penthouse suite at the Barsala in Los Angeles, available for $199 per night.

Designed to depict a ‘90s kid’s absolute dream room, the immersive space is decked out with rainbow curtains, cat-printed pillows and everything in between, bringing to life the colorful accessories Frank is best known for.

“We wanted to design a room that celebrates all things ’90s, and nothing screams childhood nostalgia more these iconic designs,” said Adam Jay, President of Hotels.com in a press release. “Hotels.com is thrilled to bring this dream room to life with Lisa Frank, and to reward travelers with a blast from their past.”

Though designed with an open floor plan, each section of the Lisa Frank Flat comes with its own set of unique surprises.

For example, in the bedroom area there is a light-up canopy bed, a giant mural covered in Lisa Frank characters and a neon unicorn light. A mini-office space comes complete with gel pens, branded pencils and trapper keepers. The kitchen is stocked with (free!) ‘90s snacks like Fruit Gushers, Cheez Balls and Pixy Stix. And the bathroom, which looks like an underwater playground, has an LED rainbow shower head and branded towels.

Like the fully-packed minibar, limited-edition bathrobes, slippers and eye masks all come included with the cost of the room, so guests can take home a little piece of the fun when their stay is over.

Reservations for the Lisa Frank Flat open on October 11 on the Hotels.com website, with dates to stay available from October 11 through 27.

Dates will no doubt be snatched up faster than you can slap on a slap bracelet, so keep your blue-liner rimmed eyes peeled if you want in!