Pull your head out of that turkey, Friends fanatics. You’re going to want to see this!

Warner Bros. Studios is hosting a “Friendsgiving” Tour this November in celebration of the iconic sitcom’s 25th anniversary — and you might just want to put your eating pants on.

Friends’ Thanksgiving episodes became a fan favorite over the series’ 10-season run, and the gang celebrated the all-American celebration on screen nine times. Now, everyone can relive all their favorite memories from those special episodes by participating in a tour through the space where Friends was once filmed, at Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Hollywood.

The Friendsgiving Tour, which will cost $139 a person, includes a 90-minute tour through the backlots, including Stage 24, where the show was primarily shot. Guests can grab an umbrella and pretend they’re one of the beloved crew by visiting the original fountain from the opening credits — on display to the public for the first time — and hanging out on the set of Central Perk.

After the studio tour, guests will be whisked away for a Friends-themed Thanksgiving meal at the Studio’s Commissary Fine Dining Room, where the cast often ate while filming. There, the executive chef will serve up ham, special boozy drinks, plenty of sides and, of course, turkey, because we all know, “You can’t have Thanksgiving without turkey. That’s like Fourth of July without apple pie or Friday with no two pizzas.” Right, Joey?

“Whether Ross’s ‘Moist Maker’ sandwich is on the menu is still being decided,” the tour website reads. On the other hand, fingers crossed Rachel’s meaty trifle is left out of the lineup!

Altogether, between the tour, the meal and the copious photo ops, the event is expected to take approximately three hours. Though there won’t be any events taking place on Thanksgiving Day, there are six dates during which the tours will take place: November 2, 9, 16, 23, 29, and 30. Each date will have three separate tours running: 10:30AM, 1PM and 3:30PM.

Turkey season can’t come soon enough!