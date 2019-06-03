The World's Largest Swimming Pool Is So Insanely Huge, You Can Actually Set Sail in It

Image zoom World's largest pool YouTube

Just keep swimming … literally!

That’s certainly one of the mantras for the world’s largest swimming pool, located at San Alfonso del Mar, a private resort in Algarrobo, Chile.

The pool, which was developed by Crystal Lagoons (a company founded by a Chilean businessman known for building other man-made lagoons around the world) holds the first-ever “largest man-made lagoon” title in the Guinness Book of World Records, according to House Beautiful.

Overlooking the Pacific Ocean shoreline, the saltwater pool is more than 3,280 feet long and covers nearly 871,200 square feet. (If you do the math, that’s more than 15 football fields!)

The mind-bogglingly large lagoon also holds 250 million liters of filtered ocean water, the outlet reports.

To make it even more appealing for tourists, the pool’s water color matches the bright turquoise hue of the ocean nearby — rather ideal for snapping that perfect Instagram shot without running the risk of aggressive waves!

World's largest pool

Because of its massive size, visitors are encouraged to partake in more than just swimming. Guests are also offered an endless list of water sports, including kayaking, scuba-diving instruction, aqua-fitness classes and waterslide rides.

And if that’s not enough, guests even have the option to go sailing through the pool (yes, you read that correctly) as they soak up the sun and get a great view of the multi-bedroom luxury apartments that overlook the water and are all available to buy or rent.

Not into water sports? Weather not up to your expectations? No problem.

For those wishing to stay on land or protected from the sun (or perhaps rain), the resort also offers a “roofed beach” — the only one in South America.

The glass pyramid-shaped pavilion features heated sand, water that’s temperature-regulated, volleyball and tennis courts, a spa, a night club and a professional soccer stadium.

Those interested in booking their next poolside getaway can learn more information here.