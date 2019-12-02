Baby on Board! Woman Goes Into Labor on American Airlines Flight, Names Newborn 'Sky'

Image zoom Charlotte, NC, USA - May 28, 2016: American Airlines Airbus A319 (Registration No. N723UW) taking off at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

One woman’s recent American Airlines flight ended with an extra passenger on board — her baby girl.

On Wednesday, Nereida Araujo gave birth on board Flight 868 shortly after the plane landed in Charlotte, North Carolina, the new mom announced on Facebook.

Araujo revealed that she, very appropriately, named her baby girl Lizyana Sky Taylor.

“Baby Sky decided to enter the world on a plane,” she wrote. “Mommi handled it well thanks to everybody who assisted us with love & care.”

RELATED: Off-Duty Doctors Deliver Baby Mid-Flight After Mother Goes Into Labor on Plane

American Airlines spokesperson Crystal Byrd told USA Today that the airline “requested medical personnel due to a passenger who needed assistance” upon landing in Charlotte.

“The Charlotte Fire Department and paramedics assisted in the delivery of a healthy baby girl at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on the jetway,” Grace Nelson, a spokesperson for Mecklenburg EMS Agency, told the outlet.

WATCH THIS: Cabin Crew Delivers Baby Mid-Flight

According to local news outlet WSOC, Araujo was 38 weeks pregnant and cleared to fly by the airline and her doctor. Her water broke towards the end of the 1 hour 39 minute flight.

I was sleeping and I felt like a pop in my lower back,” she said. “I just felt like liquid and I woke my husband up.”

While giving birth mid-flight is far from ideal, it has happened a number of times before.

RELATED: Woman Gives Birth to Baby Boy During JetBlue Flight: He’s Our ‘Youngest Customer!’

Recently, in February 2019, a woman welcomed a baby boy during a nearly three-hour Jet Blue flight heading to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto, an airline spokeswoman told WPLG.

Airline officials confirmed that incident to PEOPLE, describing the “onboard delivery of our youngest customer to date.”

“We’d like to thank the crew and medical professionals on board for their quick action under pressure, and wish the new mother and son all the best,” JetBlue spokeswoman Sharon A. Jones said in a statement. “Flight 1954 was operated on aircraft N523JB, coincidentally named, ‘Born To Be Blue.’ ”