Woman Finds Garden Snake Under the Covers of Her Hampton Inn Hotel Bed

Image zoom Courtesy Melinda Major

Talk about a snake-up call!

Melinda Major was staying at the Hampton Inn Walnut Grove in East Memphis when she felt a brush against her arm in the middle of the night.

The Nashville native opened her eyes to find a skinny green garden snake slithering up next to her in the hotel bed. Major posted about the horrifying experience on Facebook later that morning, writing that she initially thought her husband was “trying to snuggle” but quickly remembered she wasn’t at home.

“Yeah, this happened today! I’m in Memphis for an appt and wake up in my hotel room feeling something on my arm…,” she said in the post. “I freaking flipped out! Talk about my ninja skills coming out…I threw that sucker across the bed against the headboard and stayed on top of the desk until the manager got there to get it!”

RELATED: 6 Surprise Snakes Who Slithered Into Shocking Places

Hampton Inn did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“I’m not scared of many things but snakes, I can’t handle!” Major added. “Can’t deal with them…can’t even look at pictures of them. I won’t be sleeping for a while after this!

As of July 29, her Facebook post has earned 158 likes and more than 250 comments.

RELATED: Scottish Woman Finds Python in Shoe After Plane Ride Home From Australia

“Can you say, REFUND??!!!?!!” one social media user wrote. Another suggested: “Free hotel stays for life!!!

But Major said the incident won’t deter her from staying at Hampton Inns in the future — she told CNN that hotel staff “acted on it quickly” and “were very helpful.”