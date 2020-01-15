Woman Claims American Airlines Employee Harassed Her After Getting Her Number Off Baggage Tag

Image zoom American Airlines plane Scott Olson/Getty Images

A California woman is suing American Airlines after she claims an airport employee sent her a plethora of alarming text messages after getting her number off her baggage tag.

Last April, Ashley Barno was getting ready to board a flight at the San Diego International Airport. As she waited in line, Barno began receiving a series of text messages from an unknown number, she told NBC San Diego.

“Hey, Ashley! How are you?” read the first text, Barno told the news outlet.

Thinking nothing of it, Barno, who also shared her story with CNN, responded, telling the stranger “Sorry, I’m not sure who this is.”

That’s when the alleged exchange took an unexpected turn.

“BTW I must tell you that you are gorgeous,” the sender wrote, Barno told NBC San Diego.

“The whole time I kept asking him, ‘Who are you? How do you know who I am? How’d you get my info?'” Barno said she asked, NBC San Diego reported.

According to Barno, the sender still didn’t identify himself, but instead wrote back “You are looking very gorgeous in that gray top today.”

After some time, the sender allegedly revealed his name as “Ahmad,” adding that he is on Barno’s exact flight to Chicago.

“I am on board now. Are you going to Chicago too??” Ahmad allegedly asked, Barno told NBC San Diego. “Will you join me? I really like you!! Come join me!!” Ahmad allegedly continued.

Frightened, Barno fired back “Leave me alone!” she told NBC San Diego.

Ahmad allegedly ignored Barno’s wishes telling her a “friendship with me will be very beneficial for you. I can always give you good seats, access to lounges and free drinks.”

According to a screen grab of the text messages obtained by The Washington Post, Barno, who also spoke out to the news outlet, then texted back “I gave you my number???”

That’s when Ahmad allegedly revealed he had gotten Barno’s contact information “from ur bag tag,” according to the text message thread shared by The Post.

As fear continued to set in, Barno explained to The Post that she called out to a flight attendant for help. After hearing the story, the flight attendant confirmed that Ahmad was an American Airlines employee. Barno later learned that this allegedly wasn’t the first time Ahmad harassed an airline passenger.

The situation quickly escalated with airline managers being notified, which led to Ahmad being escorted off the plane upon arrival in Chicago, Barno told the news outlets.

“I called my sister, and I was crying profusely because I just felt… I mean, the best way to describe it was, I felt naked in a public place,” Barno told NBC San Diego.

“He had too much information on people, and what he did was not OK, and not acceptable at all,” Barno told NBC San Diego.

Barno explained to The Post that her reason for filing a lawsuit was because American Airlines had allegedly not taken action after she had been calling them for months.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by The Post, Ahmad did not stop contacting her following the flight and even sent her “sexually-suggestive images.”

Barno’s attorney Joe Samo also spoke out telling The Washington Post that after Ahmad was escorted off the plane a different airport employee informed Barno that this wasn’t “the first time he’s done something like this.”

Samo additionally explained to NBC San Diego, “We’re doing this to send a message to big corporations that this behavior is not acceptable.”

“American Airlines takes the privacy and safety of our customers very seriously. While we can’t discuss details about this individual case, we investigated the allegations and took appropriate action,” the airline told NBC San Diego in a statement.

Both Barno and Samo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.