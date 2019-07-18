Image zoom Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty

A British woman is being charged $105,00 after acting out on her flight from London Stansted Airport to Dalaman in southwest Turkey last month, according to CNN.

In fact, the Jet2 passenger (25-year-old Chloe Haines) was so disruptive that crew members and customers had to join forces to restrain her. The British airline is accusing Haines of a “catalog of aggressive, abusive and dangerous behavior” and “attempting to open the aircraft doors.”

The pilot was forced to divert the plane back to London, and, due to the severity of the situation, it was escorted by two Royal Air Force jets.

RELATED: Air Canada Passenger Wakes Up Locked in Empty, Dark Plane After Falling Asleep Mid-Flight

“Miss Haines’ behavior was one of the most serious cases of disruptive passenger behavior that we have experienced,” CEO of Jet2 Steve Heapy said in a statement. “She must now face up to the consequences of her actions, and we will vigorously pursue to recover the costs that we incurred as a result of this divert, as we do with all disruptive passengers.”

WATCH THIS: Airline Passenger Booted from 2 Flights for Wearing All of his Clothes to Avoid Checked Bag Fee

“As a family friendly airline, we take an absolutely zero tolerance approach to disruptive behavior, and we hope that this sobering incident, with its very serious consequences, provides a stark warning to others who think that they can behave in this fashion,” he added.

RELATED: Over 35 People Injured After Air Canada Flight Hits Severe Turbulence on Its Way to Australia

Jet2 also issued a statement about the incident: “Jet2.com has issued a lifetime ban to disruptive passenger, Chloe Haines, and billed her more than £85,000 after her extremely disruptive behavior led to the flight having to be diverted and the RAF having to scramble two Typhoon fighters to escort the aircraft.”

Incidents of first-time flyers attempting to open a plane door thinking it was the restroom are not uncommon. However, it was not clear if this was the case with Haines.