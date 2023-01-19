Woman Arrested After Spraying Travelers with Fire Extinguisher at Atlanta Airport

The woman was arrested after wielding and discharging a fire extinguisher around staff and travelers

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Published on January 19, 2023 05:59 PM
Jennifer Kaye Holder
Photo: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

The Atlanta airport witnessed a spectacle Tuesday night when a Delta passenger sprayed a fire extinguisher in an airport concourse when confronted about "attempting to open secured doors inside the concourse," according to a preliminary press release from the Atlanta Police Department.

Jennifer Holder responded poorly when the airport's staff questioned her about not paying for her chicken wings at a Buffalo Wild Wings location inside Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.

In a video of the incident, Holder argues with airport employees, appearing to claim someone else paid for her meal. Eventually, the woman picks up a fire extinguisher and sprays the device inside the crowded airport. The clip shows travelers trying to get away from Holder and the cloud of chemicals she sprayed from the extinguisher.

Holder walked through the D9 and D7 gates wielding the extinguisher, spraying it at airport security, before attempting to open "secured doors," according to the police report.

"Officers attempted to make contact with the female, but she was non-compliant and sprayed officers with the fire extinguisher," the police report stated. "Despite being assaulted, officers were able to detain the combative female."

Officers took Holder to the precinct, where she "continued to behave erratically and combative" by kicking and spitting at the authorities.

Three airport flight attendants and Holder were assessed by EMS for respiratory discomfort and minor injuries, and all were cleared. Holder was moved to the Clayton County Jail following the incident, pending assault charges, according to the police report.

This is the latest alarming event in a chaotic month for U.S. airports. Earlier this month, two packed planes nearly collided at John F. Kennedy Airport and all U.S. flights were grounded after a Federal Aviation Administration computer outage.

