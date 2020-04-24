Win a Trip Anywhere in the World in 2021 for You and Your Mom Just in Time for Mother's Day

Image zoom Getty

Mother’s Day is just around the corner. Though you may not be able to spend time with your mom in person this year you could still give her the ultimate gift of spending quality time with one another in the future by taking a trip together. Best of all, you could do it for free.

Stride Travel, a community marketplace for global adventure trips, launched a new contest just in time for Mother’s Day. The winner of the contest will get to whisk their mom away on a free trip via its marketplace anywhere in the world in 2021.

“Our aims are twofold,” Gavin Delany, the CEO of Stride Travel shared, “to celebrate the women who have raised and inspired us and to provide those with a love of travel a mental reprieve and opportunity to dream and indulge right now.”

Entering the contest is simple. All people need to do is sign up to become a member of the Stride community. Next, entrants need to simply post a one minute video to the #MomDeservesTheWorld Facebook Group and tag @stridetravel.

In the video share why your mom is awesome, how they inspired your love of travel, and what country you want to visit together. Then, share your video far and wide as the 10 people with the most likes on their video with the #MomDeservesTheWorld hashtag by May 10 Mother’s Day will automatically become finalists.

Though only one grand prize winner will be picked, each finalist will still earn $200 in total travel credits. And, even just by entering you win as each entrant gets a $100 to use on Stride travel.

And really, doesn’t a trip in 2021 just sound like a nice thing to dream about right now? Check out all the contest rules and more on Stride Travel now and start thinking of all the ways your mom has inspired you with travel and beyond.

