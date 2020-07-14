A source tells PEOPLE that the couple was in good spirits, and "very much enjoyed the getaway"

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have returned to L.A. after vacationing together in the Bahamas, PEOPLE can confirm.

A source revealed that the couple traveled to the Caribbean islands last week, prior to Friday’s release of a bombshell Red Table Talk episode in which Pinkett Smith, 48, revealed that she had a romance with R&B singer August Alsina, 27, while she and Smith, 51, were going through a temporary separation.

"Will and Jada flew to the Bahamas with their family last week,” the source told PEOPLE, adding that the couple had been in good spirits. “Everyone had a great trip. They had been in L.A. since the lockdown so they very much enjoyed the getaway."

The Bahamas has been open to American tourists since July 1 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Page Six reported that their daughter, Willow, 19, joined them on the vacation. The couple also shares son Jaden, 22, and Smith has a son, Trey, 27, from his previous marriage.

Page Six also reported that the family stayed at a celebrity-favorite resort community called the Albany, located on New Providence Island in Nassau, which was created in part by famous golf pros Tiger Woods and Ernie Els.

The Red Table Talk episode was emotional for both Pinkett Smith and her husband, who joined her for an on-screen sit-down. The episode has since set a new record for the most views in 24 hours for a Facebook Watch original episode, with more than 15 million views reported in less than a day. This shatters the previously held record of 7.6 million, held by Jordyn Woods speaking out about her alleged affair with Tristan Thompson.

During the episode, Pinkett Smith confirmed that she'd had a romantic relationship with Alsina, in response to the singer’s interview with Angela Yee on YouTube, in which he claimed he had a relationship with the actress after meeting her through her son Jaden back in 2015.

"I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her," Alsina said in the interview. "I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody."

"Four and a half years ago… I started a friendship with August and we actually became really, really good friends," Pinkett Smith explained in the Red Table Talk episode. "And it all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state."

“We found all those different resources to help pull him through and from there you and I were going through a very difficult time,” she said to Smith, later clarifying that the pair “decided that we were going to separate for a period of time."

"I just wanted to feel good," Pinkett Smith said. "It had been so long since I felt good. And it was really a joy to just help heal somebody."

At the time she was dating Alsina, the Girls Trip actress said, "I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself, and luckily enough you and I were going through a process of healing in a much different manner. I would definitely say you and I did everything that we could to get away from each other only to realize that wasn’t possible."

Pinkett Smith and Smith — who married in December 1997 — ultimately reconciled and Pinkett Smith's romance with Alsina ended.

"And as I came through and started to realize certain things about you and I, he decided to break all communication with me, which was totally understandable," the actress said. "And I let that be and hadn't talked to him since."

Smith said his brief split from his wife had taken a toll on him. "I wasn’t sure I was ever going to speak to you again. Like the fact that I’m speaking to you again is a miracle. [Marriage] ain’t for the weak at heart. There’s just certain things that you have to go through. I wish it could be all magic and miracles," he explained.

Pinkett Smith agreed, saying, "You gotta go through some s— to get the answers. And I’m just happy because I definitely believe that you and I, we never ever, ever thought that we would make it back."