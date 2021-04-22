Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Check out these star-approved stays from Italy to the Bahamas
Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos
Location: Los Cabos, Mexico
Dancing With the Stars pros Keo Motsepe and Gleb Savchenko escaped to the sun and sand on a recent five-day vacation to the luxurious, all-inclusive Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos. While there, the pals relaxed at the spa, swam in the pool overlooking the Sea of Cortez, and, of course, enjoyed all the dining and cocktail options, according to the property.
Baha Mar
Location: Nassau, Bahamas
Super Bowl LV champ Rob Gronkowski took his family to the Bahamas to celebrate his mom Diane's 60th birthday, and they stayed at the luxurious Baha Mar resort on Cable Beach. While there, the group played mini golf, spent time at the casino and toasted the birthday girl at sunset at Skybar rooftop lounge.
Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet have also recently checked in here.
Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun
Location: Cancun, Mexico
Ashanti celebrated her sister Kenashia's birthday with a trip down to Mexico with several friends and family members (including Flo Rida!), staying at the Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun. The group stayed in a four-bedroom loft with a private terrace and jacuzzi, and enjoyed a yacht trip in the Caribbean Sea.
Blackberry Farm
Location: Walland, Tennessee
"Oh glory, I’ll fly away..." country singer Maren Morris captioned this photo, borrowing lyrics from an Alan Jackson song. The star enjoyed the great outdoors — and some fly fishing! — at Blackberry Farm resort in Tennessee. The five-star hotel offers 68 different accommodations, and is situated on a 4200-acre estate in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Shailene Woodley and her fiance Aaron Rodgers also recently stayed here. And Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lily Aldridge and Carrie Underwood have all reportedly visited.
The Ocean Club
Location: Bahamas
"You are today & all of my tomorrows," Teresa Giudice captioned this snap from her trip to the Bahamas with boyfriend Louie Ruelas. The love birds stayed at The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons resort on Paradise Island with five miles of white-sand beaches.
Hilton Head Health
Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan loves to frequent wellness-focused hotspot Hilton Head Health Resort for a little rest and relaxation. On her most recent trip, the former model spent a good chunk of her time at the beachfront resort's spa, being pampered head to toe with treatments.
Montage Los Cabos
Location: Los Cabos, Mexico
Sellin Sunset star Heather Rae Young and her fiancé Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa headed down to Los Cabos to celebrate their engagement with champagne, sun and sand. They stayed at the Montage Los Cabos, one of the luxury resort chain's multiple properties in North America.
COMO Parrot Cay
Location: Turks and Caicos
After finishing filming Season 9 of Million Dollar Listing New York, Ryan Serhant and wife, Emilia Bechrakis, jetted off to Turks and Caicos. "It was time for just the two of us to get away for a few," he wrote of their stay at COMO Parrot Cay, a private resort on the Caribbean island boasting more than 1,000 acres of land and beach.
W Maldives
Location: Maldives
Lindsay Lohan sported all red while sitting beachside at the W Maldives resort. The five-star private island features infinity pools, reefs, turquoise waters and overwater bungalows.
Four Season Resort Bora Bora
Location: Bora Bora, French Polynesia
Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn was joined by her husband, Christian Richard, on a luxurious trip to Bora Bora, where they soaked up the sun and lounged in tiki-inspired villas at the Four Season Resort Bora Bora. The five-star resort is on a private island, and features snorkeling, fine dining, a spa and more.
The Mauna Lani Resort
Location: Waimea, Hawaii
Matthew Morrison, his wife Renee and their son, Revel James Makai, enjoyed some quality time at the breathtaking Mauna Lani Resort on the Big Island of Hawaii.
The actor took to Instagram to open up about their serene experience at the Auberge Resorts Collection hotel: "Hawaii 2021... Much different to come “home” to the islands in a pandemic, but it always provides so much peace and a connection to Mother Earth (and a huge connect four)! This is our first hotel experience in over a year and the @maunalanihawaii does not disappoint. Overflowing Aloha Spirit from the staff and extra attention to detail, cleanliness and making sure everyone feels safe!"
Justin Bieber has stayed at the resort in the past, when he took a private helicopter to KapohoKine Adventures' Zipline Through Paradise.
Nobu Hotel Los Cabos
Location: Los Cabos, Mexico
Taraji P Henson took a break from the chilly Chicago weather and jetted off to Los Cabos, Mexico, for a getaway (with her then-fiance Kelvin Hayden) at the new Nobu Hotel.
When they weren't relaxing poolside, the Empire actress and the retired NFL player celebrated their love with a boat tour of the famous Cabo San Lucas Arch, where they dined on lobster, oysters and chocolate-covered strawberries.
The hotel, which opened in 2019, has already welcomed a slew of celeb guests including Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Julianne and Derek Hough, who vacationed there with their significant others.
One&Only Palmilla
Location: Los Cabos, Mexico
War Dogs star Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, celebrated his 33rd birthday with a romantic getaway to Los Cabos, Mexico. The couple stayed at the luxury resort and went swimming in both the pool and the ocean. They were also spotted dining al fresco at Mexican-Mediterranean restaurant AGUA while taking in the ocean views.
Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa
Location: St. Barts
Bethenny Frankel of Real Housewives of New York left her heart in St. Barts after a recent getaway to the island, where she stayed at Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa. She traveled to the hotspot with her film producer boyfriend, Paul Bernon, for a romantic getaway.
Boca Raton Resort & Club
Location: Boca Raton, Florida
She's out in Boca Raton! Dolores Catania from Real Housewives of New Jersey kissed the Garden State goodbye for a trip down South, enjoying some rest and relaxation in the sun. She stayed at the Boca Raton Resort & Club, a Waldorf Astoria property, and spent plenty of time at the resort's Boca Beach Club.
Nobu Hotel Miami Beach
Location: Miami, Florida
Demi Lovato relaxed in the lap of luxury during her stint in Miami, Florida, for the Super Bowl, where she performed the National Anthem. The singer enjoyed a four-night stay at the Asahi Villa at the Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, where she says she "had an amazing stay" and fell in love with the beds, room service, and, most importantly, robes.
One&Only Reethi Rah
Location: Maldives
Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina spent the holidays at this luxurious all-villa resort, located on a private island in the Maldives. The couple stayed in a villa on the water with a private infinity pool and endless views of the Indian Ocean, exploring the island by bike several of the days before enjoying dining experiences at restaurants like Tapasake and Rah Bar.
Odell Beckham Jr. also visited the resort ahead of his first season with the Cleveland Browns.
Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal
Location: Los Cabos, Mexico
Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse jetted off to this luxurious retreat in Mexico for a post-Christmas vacation. The stars — who were dating at the time — mostly kept to themselves, enjoying their room's private plunge pool, but also ventured out to the hotel's main pool and off site for dinner, according to a hotel representative.
The Peninsula Paris
Location: Paris, France
The City of Love was the international home base of the cast of Modern Family while they were in town filming a special Valentine's Day episode for the show's final season. In between shoots, the stars — including Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland and their significant others — did some sight-seeing and enjoyed sweet Parisian treats, ending their days at The Peninsula Paris hotel.
Soneva Jani
Location: Maldives
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown embarked on what she described as "a holiday of a lifetime" while visiting the sun-soaked Maldives. The 15 year old posted plenty of Instagrams from both the Soneva Jani and Soneva Fushi, the luxury resorts where she stayed on the trip. During her stay, Brown enjoyed kayaking, swimming, sun-bathing and snorkeling, as well as plenty of dressed-up dinners when the sun went down.
El Dorado Casitas Royale by Karisma
Location: Riviera Maya, Mexico
Former Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars competitor Hannah Brown hit the beach on Mexico's Riviera Maya with friends and fellow Bachelor Nation alums Demi Burnett and Heather Martin. The trio went sailing on a catamaran and took an ATV ride around the luxury property.
Moon Palace Golf & Spa Resort
Location: Cancun, Mexico
Steve Harvey and his family jetted off to Cancun, Mexico, to celebrate his wife Marjorie's 55th birthday. Staying in the resort's private golf villa, the Harveys relaxed poolside in a private cabana before dancing the night away at a Mexican-themed party for Marjorie, during which she was serenated by a mariachi band.
Orange is the New Black's Selenis Leyva and Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett have also checked in here.
Aegon Mykonos
Location: Mykonos, Greece
"Don’t be afraid to dip your toes in the water," wrote Rachel Lindsay Abasolo, taking in the sights at Aegon Mykonos, located at Kalo Livadi beach in Greece. The former Bacholerette visited the resort on her honeymoon with husband Bryan Abasolo, whom she met on the show. The couple tied the knot in Mexico before jetting off to Europe.
Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort
Location: Curaçao
Work it, girl! Mariah Carey looked fierce while strutting around in a black bikini and heels at this Carribean resort after performing at the North Sea Jazz Festival. The superstar stayed at Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort for a few nights with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who she took to the island's Dolphin Academy. Dolphin smooches were shared along the way!
Palms Casino Resort
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
SNL star Pete Davidson sure knows how to mix work and play — and he did just that while staying at the over-the-top, bowling-themed suite after a show in Sin City. Priced at $15,000 per night, the Kingpin Suite at Palms Casino Resort is 4,500 square feet and comes complete with two full-size bowling lanes enclosed by two bedrooms featuring two sets of queen-sized bunk beds. According to the hotel, Davidson was joined in the suite by a small group of close friends, including tattoo artist London Reese, who gave the comedian some fresh ink after the show.
The Berkeley
Location: London, UK
Gwyneth Paltrow kicked up her feet — and took a selfie — while staying in the Pavilion Suite at this posh London spot. "Home away from home," she captioned an Instagram picture showing off her fresh face and a fuzzy hotel robe. Situated near Hyde Park, The Berkeley offers residential-style suites, perfect for entertaining or an urban retreat.
Soneva Fushi
Location: Maldives
After their second wedding in France, the Game of Thrones star and the Jonas Brothers singer honeymooned at one of the most exclusive resorts in the world. Dubbed a "desert island hideaway," Soneva Fushi feautures ocean-front suites, snorkling, scuba diving, top-notch cuisine and an on-site waterslide (much of which the newlyweds shared on Instagram).
The Loren at Pink Beach
Location: Bermuda
It’s a family affair! Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi jetted off to Bermuda with her mom, dad and brothers (seen here). All five had the “time of their lives” lounging in a luxury villa at The Loren at Pink Beach. Shahidi (a self-proclaimed “international nap-time expert”) and her family enjoyed pink sand beaches and crystal blue waters. They also took advantage of the many resort amenities and activities, including jet skiing, shipwreck explorations, custom perfume mixing and plenty of private dining.
The Cove Resort at Atlantis
Location: Paradise Island, Bahamas
Both Drake and DJ Khaled spent a Memorial Day Weekend at the exclusive resort, which is part of the massive Atlantis compound. The duo were spotted at The Cove's private pool and also spending time together at the on-site casino. Not to mention, this piece of paradise boasts suites with panoramic views of the ocean, a collection of restaurants and access to the highly Instagrammed Atlantis water slides.
Caldera House
Location: Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Gigi Hadid relaxed with friends at Caldera House, Jackson Hole, a new ski resort in Wyoming. Hadid was joined by friends Olivia Culpo, Olivia Perez, Cully Smoller, Samuel Krost, Taylor LaShae and Max Feldstein as she lounged around the firepit and looked out at the mountains. The group baked brownies in their four-bedroom suite and enjoyed the space's steam showers, soaking tubs and heated bathroom floors after a long day on the slopes.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana
Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Coco Austin and her daughter Chanel sported matching bikinis during their vacation to the Dominican Republic. At night, the mom-daughter duo cozied up in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's newly renovated Ocean Front Presidential Suites and enjoyed dinners at the all-inclusive property's Caribbean-inspired restaurant Isla, Toro steak house, Asian-inspired eatery Zen, and Italian restaurant Ciao. During the day, Coco and her daughter visited some of the resort's 13 pools, including the kids' pool. Her husband, rapper and actor Ice T, even joined in for a treatment at the Rock Spa.
Wymara Resort + Villas
Location: Turks and Caicos
Drew Barrymore was feeling "truly spoiled" after checking in to this island retreat in the Caribbean. "From sunrise to sunset, this place stole our hearts!," she captioned a pair of photos of the ocean view and private pool and her crew doing some parasailing. "Thank you for treating me to the best weekend with my girls. How amazing is this view?!"
Kimpton Seafire Resort
Location: Cayman Islands
Country star Maren Morris took a break from Nashville life at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa in the Cayman Islands, bringing now-husband and fellow musician Ryan Hurd along for a seaside lounge. "Not interested in leaving," she captioned her beach snap.
Miraval Resort and Spa
Location: Tuscon, Arizona
Modern Family's Ariel Winter took advantage of the equestrian activities on offer at Miraval Resort and Spa. The desert destination also counts Lupita Nyong'o and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi among its fans.
Faena Hotel Miami Beach
Location: Miami, Florida
Madonna enjoyed a stay at the fanciful Faena Hotel Miami Beach while visiting the city for her Raising Malawi benefit. Arianna Grande, Dave Chapelle and Leonardo DiCaprio were in attendence at the Faena Forum event space, part of the newly formed Faena District Miami Beach.
Las Ventanas al Paraíso
Location: Los Cabos, Mexico
Ryan Seacrest is a frequent visitor to Las Ventanas, a Rosewood resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. Justin Bieber and Sophia Richie have also been spotted there.
Villa Casa Casuarina
Location: Miami, Florida
When in Miami, A-listers often stay at the Villa Casa Casuarinia, the decadent former mansion of Gianni Versace. (The fashion designer was famously gunned down on its front steps in 1997.) Past guests include Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, Drake and Heather Graham (pictured).
Necker Island
Location: British Virgin Islands
Former Bachelorette Jojo Fletcher and fiance Jordan Rodgers made a sweet escape to Necker Island, the exclusive Caribbean retreat owned by Richard Branson where the Obamas also enjoyed a post-presidency getaway. When Branson's not using it, visitors can book a private villa or the entire 74-acre island.
Barn at Victory Ranch
Location: Kamas, Utah
Katherine Heigl and her family, including daughters Nancy and Adalaide (pictured), son Joshua, and husband Josh Kelly checked into the Barn at Victory Ranch, a private community with hotel amenities outside Park City, Utah. "Another one of #thoseheavenlydays with my gorgeous girls and handsome boy. Dinner and drinks and tickles at our favorite spot in Utah @victoryranchut," she wrote of their stay on Instagram. The trip also marked an important culinary landmark for her youngest: "Joshua Jr was pretty enthralled with his first taste of the sweet sweet deliciousness known as the #shirleytemple. He can never un-know the amazingness of sprite, grenadine and cherries. The girls warned him..."
Four Seasons Costa Palmas
Location: Los Cabos, Mexico
Gwyneth Paltrow and now-husband Brad Falchuk escaped for a romantic weekend to the luxe resort, which at the time was not yet open to the public. The Goop founder previously met up with a group of girlfriends at the hotel, located on the Sea of Cortez in Mexico, for a bachelorette party-spa weekend. Busy Philipps, Colin Hanks and others also got to stay at the resort early.
Grand Isle Resort & Spa
Location: Great Exuma, Bahamas
Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin swam with the famous beach pigs of the Bahamas while vacationing at Grand Isle Resort & Spa, a 4-star luxury resort. The Sopranos alum Jamie-Lynn Sigler also joined her friends on the getaway.
Hotel Esencia
Location: Quantina Roo, Mexico
Lupita Nyong'o jetted off to Hotel Esencia, a beach destination near Tulum. "And there's a place in the sun," she captioned a photo of herself sitting at an outdoor bar. Originally built as a private home for an Italian duchess, the property sits where the Yucatán jungle meets Xpu-ha, one of the only remaining undeveloped shores of the Mayan Riviera. It has also welcomed Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Kate Bosworth, Suki Waterhouse, and Diane Kruger in the last few months.
Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc
Location: Antibes, France
Emily Ratajkowski showed off her bikini bod while staying at the classic Cannes hotspot, Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc.
Makepeace Island
Location: Sunshine Coast, Australia
Justin Bieber took a vacation from his Purpose tour to stop by Sir Richard Branson's private resort in Australia, the heart-shaped Makepeace Island. Fishing, water sports, river cruises and a little R&R next to the 500,000 litre Lagoon Pool are just a few of the activities the singer could enjoy during his stay.
Viceroy Sugar Beach
Location: St. Lucia
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent enjoyed a getaway in St. Lucia. "My guy + this place = Heaven," Berkus captioned this photo on Instagram. Suits star Gabriel Macht and his wife, Jacinda, have also stayed at the resort, nestled within 100 acres of rainforest.
Coco Collection's Coco Privé
Location: Maldives
Kevin Hart and Ludacris are just a few of the famous faces that have frequented Coco Collection's Coco Privé in the Maldives. Each guest is given “a totally individual experience, tailored to the finest detail,” which could include a private chef, spa treatments, water sports and more.
St. Regis Punta Mita
Location: Punta de Mita, Mexico
James Marsden made a stop at the St. Regis Punta Mita resort to stay in the 1,800-square-foot villa that boasts a terrace, private pool and 24-hour butler service (plus a custom massage, of course). Gwyneth Paltrow, Sofia Vergara, Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez have also been spotted getting some much needed R&R at this beachy retreat.
Villa Fiorentino
Location: Positano, Italy
During a week of pizza and pasta in celebration of her Pretty Little Liars costar Troian Bellisario’s bachelorette party, Shay Mitchell made a stop at the Villa Fiorentino on the Amalfi Coast. Although the private terraces and five-star perks (like breakfast brought to the suites each morning) are great, the heated infinity pools on the highest level of the villa are the real reason for a visit.
Orpheus Island Lodge
Location: Palm Island, Australia
Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, celebrated his 34th birthday with a trip to Australia's Great Barrier Reef. The couple and friends stayed at the private island resort, Orpheus Island Lodge.
The Cove Atlantis
Location: Bahamas
Katie Holmes decamped to the Bahamas with her daughter Suri, who was 11 at the time. "She was there for a few days with Suri and a few friends," an onlooker told PEOPLE. "She stayed at The Cove and they had a blast at the waterpark doing the dolphin experience."
Amangiri
Location: Canyon Point, Utah
Kim Kardashian West spent her birthday at the exclusive Amangiri Resort in Utah. Other celeb fans include Drew Barrymore, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
Amanyara
Location: Turks & Caicos
Kylie Jenner, then-boyfriend Travis Scott and daughter Stormi (then 3 months) celebrated the rapper's 26th birthday at the ultra-private Amanyara resort in Turks & Caicos.
Just a few weeks earlier, Kylie's sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian checked into the hotel, located on the Caribbean island of Providenciales. Kim brought along then-husband Kanye West and their daughter, North while Kourtney had then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima and daughter Penelope in tow.
The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort
Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard were on hand to celebrate the grand reopening of the luxury property following Hurricane Maria in fall 2017. Guests had the chance to explore El Yunque National Forest and participate in volunteer opportunities to help those impacted by the storm, as well as indulge in luxuries like a Moet champagne vending machine on site.