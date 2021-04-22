Location: Waimea, Hawaii

Matthew Morrison, his wife Renee and their son, Revel James Makai, enjoyed some quality time at the breathtaking Mauna Lani Resort on the Big Island of Hawaii.

The actor took to Instagram to open up about their serene experience at the Auberge Resorts Collection hotel: "Hawaii 2021... Much different to come “home” to the islands in a pandemic, but it always provides so much peace and a connection to Mother Earth (and a huge connect four)! This is our first hotel experience in over a year and the @maunalanihawaii does not disappoint. Overflowing Aloha Spirit from the staff and extra attention to detail, cleanliness and making sure everyone feels safe!"

Justin Bieber has stayed at the resort in the past, when he took a private helicopter to KapohoKine Adventures' Zipline Through Paradise.