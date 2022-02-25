What It's Really Like Inside Disney's Star Wars Hotel, Galactic Starcruiser, Opening March 1

Walt Disney World is ready to transport guests to a galaxy far, far away aboard the Halcyon, it's new immersive Star Wars-themed hotel

Disney is almost ready to welcome guests aboard the Halcyon Starcruiser — and PEOPLE got a peek inside!

The highly anticipated Galactic Starcruiser, Walt Disney World's one-of-a-kind, immersive Star Wars hotel, which opens March 1, isn't just a place to lay your head after a day in the parks, it's a full two-day, two-night interactive experience — and one fans of the franchise have been waiting a long time for.

This week, Disney held a preview of the experience that it first announced in 2019, and PEOPLE finally got to see just what it's like to board the Halcyon, a luxury cruise liner in space.

As Disney has previously teased, the experience includes activities that are sure to delight any Star Wars aficionado and casual fans alike, like lightsaber training, a lesson in bridge operations — how to operate, shield (and yes, shoot from) the impressive vessel — and two unique dining experiences where you can sample specialties like an iced Felucian shrimp cocktail and braised Bantha beef.

But the real draw for many is the adventure the voyage promises.

Every stay is a set length with a tight itinerary, but aside from the schedule, the story on board becomes as big as the guest desires, as who each passenger interacts with determines how it unfolds for them. There are original characters to meet, including a captain, cruise director and a lovable engineer on his first day on the job, and a few familiar faces (no spoilers here!) are sure to pop up.

Unsurprisingly, guests will gradually learn that those on board are not all what they appear, and the larger battle between the First Order and the Resistance quickly comes into play as the characters reveal their allegiances. The more a visitor interacts with the various crew members, the more secrets they may learn and the more involved in the game of the voyage they can become.

That said, those a little weary about the play-acting part of it all need not worry. If talking to an otherworldly actor about Coaxium and secret codes isn't for you, there's no need to be totally engaged to thoroughly enjoy the voyage. You can be as involved (or not) as you choose.

If you've ever greeted someone with the customary "Bright Suns" in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, you'll be just fine. Just remember to tell the characters you're from Earth when they ask.

Based on PEOPLE's preview, the story is also not quite as malleable as you might think. While interactions can deepen guest engagement, everyone is always going to end up in the same place at the "grand finale," an epic showdown between dark and light that every guest will witness and is sure to enjoy.

On a test voyage this week, members of the media were cheering for their hero from the atrium like they were at a sports game and shouting the call-and-response slogans they learn throughout their adventure, "Together, as one!" and "Ignite the spark! Light the fire!"

The ship itself is spectacular too and worth admiring even as an earthling.

After boarding a transport pod that takes you from Earth to the outer reaches of the galaxy (complete with a video screen ceiling similar to what you'll find at Epcot's Space 220 restaurant showing the journey to light speed ) guests enter the grand ship, which is celebrating it's 275th year in operation. There they'll find the bridge that will become an all-too important part of their voyage, a shop filled with garb from around the galaxy instead of typical logo tees and the coolest bar in the galaxy.

The rooms, which notoriously don't feature windows to the outside — an element that unnerved some potential visitors when it was announced — actually do feel quite spacious and guests can watch the stars go by via the ever-changing screens that are coordinated throughout the ship as they drift off to sleep. After being on the ship for a few hours, you forget that you haven't seen the Florida sunshine in a while. And there is at least one space on board with direct access to the outdoors, a peaceful garden where you might just feel the force.

At a panel discussion Wednesday night featuring the Imagineers that have been working on this project for six or more years, the main takeaway was clear: Galactic Starcruiser is for people that love Star Wars, yes, but it's also for people who love people who love Star Wars.