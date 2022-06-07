Hosted by Scooby-Doo star Matthew Lillard for the movie's 20th anniversary, Airbnb and Warner Bros. are offering a night in the Mystery Machine while parked in the beautiful mountains of Malibu

We Tried It: A Night in Scooby Doo's Mystery Machine (Without the 'Zoinks!')

What It Is: A night in Airbnb's Mystery Machine for the Scooby-Doo movie's 20th anniversary

Who Tried It: Glenn Garner, PEOPLE Writer/Reporter

Every kid who's grown up in the United States since 1969 has contemplated whether they're a Fred, Daphne, Velma or Shaggy. Since I've long known I am the last, I jumped at the chance to preview the experience and spend a night in the Mystery Machine.

Celebrating the live-action Scooby-Doo movie adaptation's 20th anniversary, Airbnb and Warner Bros. are offering three lucky fans a one-night stay in the van, situated in the picturesque mountains of Malibu. With Shaggy actor Matthew Lillard serving as host, fans only need to pay $20 for a once-in-a-lifetime slumber party and a temporary gig with Mystery Inc.

"I've been channeling Shaggy since the live-action adaptation in 2002, and he's been a part of me ever since," Lillard, 52, says. "I can't wait to welcome guests into the world of the Mystery Inc. gang as their Airbnb Host and give them a summer vacation they'll never forget… monsters not included!"

After a relaxing Uber ride up the Pacific Coast Highway, I found myself in a serene mountain oasis with the Mystery Machine all prepped for a night of glamping, complete with a heavenly ocean view.

Scooby Doo Airbnb The Mystery Machine Credit: Ja Tecson

In addition to the gorgeously set picnic table and a basket full of treats (including Scooby Snacks), there's a makeshift outdoor lounge with a guitar, board games and an early aughts-appropriate CD player, as well as a Sugar Ray CD as a nod to the band's musical cameo in the movie.

There are also plenty of likes to be had with all the fixings for an Insta-worthy photo opp, including a tricked-out surfboard, a life-sized plush Scooby and a rack of costumes to help channel your inner Fred, Daphne, Velma or Shaggy. There's even a Scooby collar.

Scooby Doo Airbnb The Mystery Machine Credit: Hogwash Studios

Although it's a snug fit for two, the van provides a cozy refuge at the end of the night, decorated with more props, including a lava lamp, a Motorola Razr and some top secret Mystery Inc. files.

The experience comes complete with an early 2000s TV and built-in DVD player, as well as the 2002 movie, so fans can celebrate the anniversary with a mini viewing party.

During my overnight attempt at van life, I found myself making the most of my sweet escape in the hammock, peering out at the ocean and vibing out.

The Verdict:

Airbnb and Warner Bros' Mystery Machine is the perfect zen glamping getaway for any die-hard Scooby-Doo fan who has a particular nostalgia for the early aughts. Celebrate the movie's milestone anniversary and enjoy a virtual greeting from Shaggy himself, while living out every millennial's childhood dream.

