We Tried It: A Fall Weekend in the Berkshires to Make Our 'Real Housewives' Dreams Come True 

A PEOPLE staffer — and RHONY superfan — explores the idyllic Massachusetts region immortalized in the Bravo series

By
Published on November 11, 2022 02:00 PM
01 of 09

Finding Fall Foliage Everywhere

We Tried It: A Fall Weekend in the Berkshires to Make Our Real Housewives Dreams Come True 
Nick Maslow

Nature might not be the first thing that comes to mind when talking about The Real Housewives of New York City, but thanks to series alum Dorinda Medley, the long-beloved mountain region that straddles Massachusetts and Connecticut has become an even more sought-after travel destination. Inspired by the some of beautiful sights of the "Bezerkshires" — as Bravo fans lovingly call it — on season 2 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, I had to see what all the fuss was about after Lincoln offered up the new 2022 Navigator for a weekend test drive. Among my many stops on this journey was the Hairpin Turn Route 2 in North Adams. Despite being freaked out by making the hard turn up the mountain, I quickly saw why people overcome their fears to experience this famous spot: spectacular panoramic views of the mountains, which are covered in colorful fall foliage this time of year.

02 of 09

Embracing Simple Luxuries

We Tried It: A Fall Weekend in the Berkshires to Make Our Real Housewives Dreams Come True 
Nick Maslow

Can't stay at Dorinda Medley's glamorous Berkshires home, Blue Stone Manor? No problem! I hung my hat at Tourists, a lovely hotel and riverside retreat in North Adams. If my room didn't have such a comfortable mattress and lowkey luxuries like a rain show and remote-controlled window coverings, the largely natural-wood interiors, which mirror the woodsy surroundings, would have made me feel like I was camping. And then there's the delicious room service, which you can order via text message. Treat yourself to a breakfast burrito, complete with local eggs and thick bacon, or the rye waffle, topped with whipped ricotta and whiskey cherries.

03 of 09

Indulging Like Dorinda

We Tried It: A Fall Weekend in the Berkshires to Make Our Real Housewives Dreams Come True 
Nick Maslow

Dorinda Medley once tweeted a photo of Patisserie Lenox's scrumptious selection, writing in the caption, "I. Want. One. Of. Each." I also wanted one of each when I visited this charming French pastry shop in picturesque Lenox, Mass., but I settled on a delightful raspberry tart and passionfruit macaron from executive pastry chef Jean Yves—and it transported me to Paris. Medley and I aren't the only big fans. According to the Patisserie Lenox website, "Among the people who have indulged in his dessert masterpieces were Paul Newman, Julia Child, Raquel Welch, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Anthony Queens, and many others."

04 of 09

Shopping Local

We Tried It: A Fall Weekend in the Berkshires to Make Our Real Housewives Dreams Come True 
Nick Maslow

One of the best things about visiting new areas is popping into local shops that offer creations unlike anything you'd find in a big-box retailer. While walking around North Adams' adorable downtown, I stopped into WallaSauce, a streetwear brand that uses recycled fabric to make one-of-a-kind pieces. The space is shared with artist and weaver Megan Karlen (seen here), of Conscientious Cloth. Inside you'll likely find her hard at work on her loom, making fabric for everything from vibrant scarves to hand towels.

05 of 09

Scoring Mouth-Watering Treats

We Tried It: A Fall Weekend in the Berkshires to Make Our Real Housewives Dreams Come True 
Nick Maslow

My boyfriend has been on a fall apple kick, so we made it a priority to visit The Apple Barn and Country Bake Shop in nearby Bennington, Vermont. Yummy apple sweets abound, of course, but they also have an impressive selection of fresh pies made daily in their bakery, including strawberry rhubarb, fruit of the forest, pumpkin, peach, blueberry and pecan.

06 of 09

Enjoying Nights on the Town

We Tried It: A Fall Weekend in the Berkshires to Make Our Real Housewives Dreams Come True 
Nick Maslow

The Berkshires offer cute and cozy dining options, like Gramercy Bistro, a lovely farm-to-table restaurant in Williamstown. I'm no dining critic, but let's just say I devoured the Coq Au Vin.

07 of 09

Exploring in Comfort

We Tried It: A Fall Weekend in the Berkshires to Make Our Real Housewives Dreams Come True 
Nick Maslow

Traversing the mountains can be stressful for whoever is driving, but I was more relaxed at the wheel thanks to the ventilated massage seats in the Lincoln Black Label Navigator. Yes, you can get a massage while driving!

08 of 09

Breaking Out the Flannel to Take a Hike

We Tried It: A Fall Weekend in the Berkshires to Make Our Real Housewives Dreams Come True 
Nick Maslow

In this era of constant screen time, I found the perfect excuse to unplug: a stroll through the Tourists hotel's 80-acre forest campus. My favorite moment was crossing a bridge over the river and realizing that everything in sight was pure nature.

09 of 09

Taking Some Berkshires Style Home

We Tried It: A Fall Weekend in the Berkshires to Make Our Real Housewives Dreams Come True 
Nick Maslow

Though I visited Lenox, Mass. for the pastries, I soon learned that the quaint town offers many cute shops, including Design Menagerie. Filled with beautiful clothing, glassware, linen and books, it's the kind of place where you can easily spend an hour combing through the shelves and baskets. I showed restraint but ended up purchasing a handcrafted Linnea candle, Cashmere, which has been filling my apartment with the scent of chamomile, amber woods and patchouli. Every time I light it, I'm reminded of a relaxing weekend in the Berkshires, a peaceful and gorgeous place to which I'll surely return.

