Image zoom Airplane Getty

Two travelers had plenty of shade to throw at each other amid an argument about whether an airplane window should be open or closed.

In a video posted by Passenger Shaming, a popular Instagram account that documents outlandish in-flight behavior, two men can be seen having a heated stand-off after the cabin crew requested all windows be left open during the plane’s descent.

“Leave it open,” urged one man, as the one seated directly behind him continued to reach forward to slide the shade down.

“Sir, can you please shut it?” said the second man.

Soon, a flight attendant is called, with the one passenger explaining, “I want this down,” to the patient crew member, as the other man attests, “I want this up.”

RELATED: Plane Passenger Charged $105K After Disruptive Behavior Forced Landing Escorted by Air Force Jets

RELATED: JetBlue Security Question Tweet Jokingly Asks Passengers to Pick Their Favorite Child

After continuing a back-and-forth pulling down and sliding up of the shade, the man in front (he’s for the open window) shouts, “Are you serious?!”

“I really want it down, it’s too bright,” replied the other. “… Please, sir, I’m asking you nicely.”

When his requests to be left alone go unfollowed, the first man reaches back out of frustration, prompting the pro–shade flier to say, “Don’t touch me! That’s assault.”

“I can’t believe what you keep doing. Stop,” pleaded the man whose window was in question.

“Do it one more time, I dare you,” threatened the man behind, prompting the other man to hold his hand against the shade in its upward position to prevent any further adjustments. “Sir, you’re being rude.”

The video, titled “WINDOW SHADE WARS,” has been viewed almost 500,000 times on Instagram.

“All windows were to be open for descent per this airline request, hence why dude in back had his open; not fake,” reads the post’s caption. “These. Are. Grown. Men. “

Followers had plenty of input on the situation, when it comes to airplane etiquette, with most commenters siding with the man who wanted the shade open, since that was the instruction given by crew members.

Younger actress Debi Mazar even got in on the conversation in the comment section: “That guy is out of mindHIS WINDOW SHADE IS OPEN NEXT TO HIS FACE! Nutz.”