WATCH: This New Netflix Series Takes You Inside the World's Most Amazing Vacation Home Rentals

"This experience opened my eyes to all of the gems around the world and showed me that the stay could be the destination," Megan Batoon, one of the show's three hosts, tells PEOPLE exclusively

Dreaming of getting back out there and exploring the world again? A new Netflix travel show might just be the inspiration you need!

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals, premiering on the streaming service on June 18, takes viewers inside some of the wildest homes that are available to rent around the world. Think: the best of the best on Airbnb, Vrbo and more.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The trailer for the show, above, dropped Wednesday morning and gives viewers a peek at the adventures that await as the three hosts, Million Dollar Listing New York's Luis D. Ortiz and content creators Megan Batoon and Jo Franco, bounce around between affordable treehouses, exclusive private islands, gourmet food-focused getaways and so much more.

Best Vacation Rentals Credit: Netflix

"Prior to filming the show, when I traveled for work, I only stayed in hotels," Batoon, who also hosts the comedy podcast Just a Tip with Megan Batoon, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "This experience opened my eyes to all of the gems around the world and showed me that the stay could be the destination."

Best Vacation Rentals Credit: Netflix

She adds: "All three hosts are so different, and it was such a pleasure to not only see the world, but see it in three distinct ways through each of our eyes."

In addition to the properties themselves, the show will also focus on the different experiences that the vacation rentals offer — from high-thrill activities to unique transportation to interacting with the locals — that you may not get at a traditional hotel.

Best Vacation Rentals Credit: Netflix

RELATED VIDEO: The Bachelor Mansion Is Now Available to Rent on Airbnb for $6,000 a Night — See Inside!

"The beauty about staying in our vacation rentals is that it's not just about the house, it's about what you get access to by staying in the house," Franco, who is the CEO of Shut Up and Go, an online community of travelers, explains in the trailer.

Best Vacation Rentals Credit: Netflix

The hosts also aim to show viewers the options that are available at every budget — while also giving a peek at the most luxurious stays out there, because sometimes it's fun to dream!

Be sure to watch through the trailer to see the most "extra" splurge that Ortiz, who knows the life of luxury from his work as a real estate agent, surprises his other costars with.