There’s a new ride coming to Disney parks — and it stars two of the world’s most beloved cartoon characters!

Last week, Disney took fans inside Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the first-ever ride-through attraction to feature the company’s most famous faces: Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

During the holiday special, “Disney Channel Holiday Party @ Walt Disney World,” stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim got a mini-tour of all the excitement.

“Welcome to Runnamuck Park,” Imagineer Charita Carter told the pair, as they stood in front of a brightly-colored scenic background. “This is the very first scene in our attraction. This is where Mickey and Minnie are getting together to go on the perfect picnic.”

Describing it as a “ride for all ages,” Carter added that in keeping with the fun spirit of the iconic Mickey Mouse short films, Imagineers made sure to replicate the “vibrant environments” fans had come to know and love.

And for all the Disney scholars out there, the ride will also feature a piece of Mickey history!

In a sweet nod to Mickey’s very first cartoon appearance, Carter revealed that the ride’s locomotive features the same “tri-tone whistle” that appeared in the black-and-white animated short Steamboat Willie.

On the Disney World website, the ride is described as giving guests a chance to join Mickey and Minnie — and Goofy! — as they drive along to a picnic, and “embark on a whirlwind ride through a world where rules of physics don’t apply.”

“Prepare for unexpected twists, slapstick gaga and mind-boggling transformations at every turn, as Mickey and Minnie try to save the day,” the description reads, noting that there are also plenty of “hidden Mickeys” for guests to find.

So when can you experience all the fun to kick off? Very soon, if you’re planning a trip to Disney World.

The new ride will open in just a few short months, on March 4, 2020, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida. But guests traveling to Disneyland in California will have to wait until 2022.