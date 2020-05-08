WATCH: Shay Mitchell Hilariously Recreate Her Airport Travel Routine While Stuck at Home

The self-described travel-lover is ready to say "bon voyage" while social distancing

Shay Mitchell is doing everything she can to scratch her travel itch while social distancing.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, took to Instagram on Friday to share a hilarious video (above) originally posted on TikTok, in which she pretends to be at the airport despite being stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Trying to stick to my daily routine,” the new mom captioned the video — a montage of herself checking a departures board (on her home TV), running to her gate (on her treadmill), picking her luggage off the baggage carousel (also her treadmill) and snapping photos of her luxurious travel destination (a “Welcome to Hawaii” sign).

The star donned a typical travel outfit — sunglasses, a ball cap and a grey sweatsuit — for the video, and her travel accessories were, of course, from her own travel brand BÉIS. Specifically, the Carry-On Roller, the Everyday Backpack and the Convertible Mini Weekender. The luggage and accessory brand launched in 2018.

Mitchell appears to have gotten inspiration for the video from Russian fashion designer Natalia Yakimchyk, founder of the brand NATAYAKIM. Yakimchyk posted a similar video of herself on Instagram on April 21, captioning it, “When you’re practicing for outside to open,” along with “Safe travels!”

In addition to making funny TikTok videos, Mitchell has been spending her time social distancing with her daughter, Atlas Noa, who she welcomed with boyfriend Matte Babel in October. The name Atlas was inspired by Mitchell’s love of travel.

Mitchell also celebrated her 33rd birthday in self-isolation last month, sharing her low-key festivities with fans on Instagram.

“Even throughout a global pandemic, quarantine, and rain… this is the most grateful I’ve ever felt on a birthday. Stay safe and stay home,” she wrote, along with a photo of herself holding a sign that read “It’s my 33rd Birthday! You honk I drink!” in front of her house.

Mitchell later thanked her friends and fans for all the birthday wishes: “Thank you all for the beautiful birthday messages, even though it’s a weird, weird time, I feel so loved on my birthday," she wrote. "I hope you guys are staying safe out there and I can’t wait for this all to be over so we can hang out and I can give all you guys a hug.”