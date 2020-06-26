The Hollywood heartthrob traverses the globe exploring the future of sustainability in the newest docuseries from Netflix

WATCH: Zac Efron Travels the World and Has Unusual Eco Adventures on New Netflix Show

Ever wished you could travel the world with Zac Efron by your side? The upcoming launch of Netflix docuseries Down to Earth makes it happen.

The series follows the High School Musical heartthrob as he travels around the world “in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live.” Wellness expert Darin Olien, also known as “the Superfood Hunter,” acts as his guide along the way.

The trailer for the series (above), which premieres July 10, dropped on Friday, giving fans a sneak peek at Efron in action as he tours France, Puerto Rico, Iceland, England, Costa Rica, Peru and Italy exploring how each locale is harnessing nature to create a more sustainable future.

“We’re traveling around the world to find some new perspectives on some very old problems,” Efron says in the trailer. “Food, water and energy are all the main staples for modern life. We’re going to meet some top eco-innovators to see how change is an inside job.”

In a series of clips, Efron meets a variety of locals from each place, going on adventures with them to explore their environment — from boating to beekeeping to building.

He also notes, "We’re going to be eating really, really well.”

The actor is seen taking a machete to fruit trees, testing out “dung-smoked” delicacies and whipping up some red-sauce and homemade pasta, about which he admits, “I’m so happy I’m eating carbs again.”

Perhaps one of the most interesting (and perplexing) moments in the trailer is when Efron is introduced to “the community fart bag” during one of his trips — which appears to be a massive black bag filled with gas.

“It burns like the Olympic torch,” he jokes of the innovation, which has a tube coming out of it that spits a continuous flame.

Fans curious about that unique innovation and more will only have to wait a few weeks to see what’s in store — and travel-lovers with a serious case of wanderlust should prepare to envy all the traveling Efron got to do for the show, which was filmed before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Efron currently also appears in the Facebook Watch series Human Discoveries opposite Anna Kendrick, and has a new show on Quibi. The series, titled Killing Zac Efron, follows the actor and his brother through the jungle of a remote island as they attempt to survive without food, water and technology for several days.

Last week, the Walk of Fame announced that he would be one of the new honorees being added to the famous path in Los Angeles in 2021.