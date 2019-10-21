WATCH: Flight Attendant Sings Kylie Jenner's 'Rise and Shine' to Gently Wake Sleeping Passengers

Image zoom Courtesy Cameron Blackmon; AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Passengers on a recent American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. were treated to a Kylie Jenner-inspired wake up call upon arriving at their destination.

Cameron Blackmon, a 25-year-old flight attendant on board decided to spice things up a bit by announcing their landing by singing “rise and shine” à la Jenner over the intercom. Blackmon’s video of his impromptu performance went viral on Twitter, much like Jenner’s original rendition.

“Doing the lord’s work this morning on the red eye in from LAX. RuhISE & SHIyNE babes,” Blackmon captioned the video, which has since been viewed 2.4 million times. It has more than 34,000 retweets and 210,000 likes as of Monday afternoon.

Doing the lord’s work this morning on the red eye in from LAX. RuhISE & SHIyNE babes. pic.twitter.com/lb5s6rROLW — ig:cameron_blackmon (@macbackwardz) October 19, 2019

In the video, Blackmon can be heard doing his best Jenner impression, cooing a melodic “rise and shine” before adding, “Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Dulles International Airport, where the local time is 6:03 am.”

The person behind the camera, who seems to be a fellow flight attendant, is heard giggling throughout.

Jenner’s “Rise and Shine” song went viral last week, after Jenner shared an office tour of her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters on YouTube. In the video, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, wakes up daughter Stormi with the a cappella musical greeting.

Since the moment struck a chord on social media, it has gone on to inspire several fan-made remixes, including one Stormi herself enjoyed dancing along to.

Last Thursday, Jenner decided to capitalize on the joke, posting links to two new hoodies available at her official merchandise shop bearing her now-famous “Riiise and Shiiinnee” slogan.

Though some of Blacmon’s passengers didn’t get the pop culture reference, the flight attendant says the song put smiles on most faces regardless.

“Many were smiling, regardless of getting the joke or not,” Blackmon told USA TODAY. “I had a lady that worked with an entertainment agency on the flight compliment the nod to mainstream media and Kylie.”

“I feel like many airline passengers have gotten so used to the basics of flying that when they hear something out of the ordinary, such as me singing ‘rise and shine,’ it puts a smile on their face,” Blackmon continued. “I love what I do and enjoy when I am able to brighten the day of my passengers.”