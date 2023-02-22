Watch Eugene Levy Maneuver a Speeding Dog Sled in 'The Reluctant Traveler': 'I Felt Like Ben-Hur'

The Schitt's Creek star went on an adventure of a lifetime traveling to eight unique destinations across the globe for his new AppleTV+ show

Updated on February 22, 2023 12:15 PM

Eugene Levy is on the ride of a lifetime in an exclusive clip from new show The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy.

The Schitt's Creek alum, 76, explores the food and culture of eight different travel destinations in the new AppleTV+ series, from the beaches of the Maldives to the wilds of South Africa.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the show (above), Levy drives a dog sled pulled by huskies in Finland — an activity about which he was initially, and characteristically, hesitant. "It's been nice knowing ya," he jokes to the camera operator before the dogs take off.

"These guys can reach 30 miles an hour," Levy says in a voiceover. "How do you say 'slow down' in dog?"

As the dogs continued to spring across the snowy landscape, Levy exclaims, "So far, so good. Got a little respect from the dogs."

In the end, Levy admitted the experience was "fantastic," adding, "I felt like Ben-Hur up there."

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy
AppleTV+

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Levy revealed that he was never a fan of the outdoors, but wanted to push his boundaries.

"I don't have a great sense of adventure, so it's not the most comfortable thing. If I know where I'm going, it's great. If I don't really know where I'm going, I get a little frazzled," he said.

However, the series helped him push himself out of his comfort zone, he said, and explore places and participate in activities he never would have done before.

"I still don't think I'm an adventurous person, but I'm doing the best I can," Levy said. "I think this show is good for me, because I'm growing in certain areas."

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy
AppleTV+

One of the highlights of filming the show for Levy, however, was when his family was able to tag along. His daughter, Sarah Levy, joined him in the Maldives, while his wife, Deborah Divine, joined both him and Sarah in Venice, Italy.

Levy shared how having his daughter — and former Schitt's Creek costar — by his side as he was working again was a special experience.

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy
AppleTV+

"Sarah came with me to the Maldives. So when you're working, that's a wonderful thing," he told PEOPLE. "I'd look over and see her lying in a hammock reading a book. And it's always nice, kind of warms the heart."

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy will stream on Feb. 24 on AppleTV+.

