Witness Sunrise Over Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland Paris in Time-Lapse Video

The official Disney Parks Blog shared the footage along with a Sleeping Beauty quote: "They say if you dream a thing more than once, it’s sure to come true"

Wake up along with Sleeping Beauty herself in this magical sunrise video!

On Monday, the Disney Parks Blog shared one of its #DisneyMagicMoments: a time-lapse viewing of Disneyland Paris' Sleeping Beauty Castle at sunrise. The sped-up, 90-second video shows the regal structure twinkling over a two-hour period, starting at 6 a.m., while the sun gradually shines on the theme park.

The French Disney destination is currently closed to visitors amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the serene clip is intended to bring hope to fans around the world.

"So few guests have the chance to watch the sun rise over the majestic spires of Disneyland Paris’s Sleeping Beauty Castle," wrote Disney Parks editorial content director Thomas Smith. "... From Disneyland Paris to all of our Disney Parks around the world, keep your eyes on the horizon for our next sunrise!"

On Instagram, the blog shared the footage along with a quote from Princess Aurora from the iconic 1959 animated film Sleeping Beauty: "They say if you dream a thing more than once, it’s sure to come true."

The Disney landmark stands at 167 feet tall at Disneyland Paris, with many spires, turrets, royal-blue rooftops, stained glass windows and tapestries. According to its official website, the park's centerpiece castle also features design elements from real-life French castles and historic monuments.

Topiaries shaped into square-topped trees surround the castle — and a large snoozing dragon is known to awaken and roar on occasion.

All Disney parks around the world closed during the pandemic in the last few months, first in Asia, then in Europe and North America.

Shanghai Disneyland in China has since reopened, allowing a limited number of visitors with strict safety measures and social distancing rules in place.

Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida remain closed indefinitely, however, the company has said they are exploring what a phased reopening of the parks would look like in the future. On Monday, the new safety protocol for 43,000 employees was revealed by a union leader.

On Wednesday May 20, its Orlando shopping and dining destination Disney Springs will begin reopening select businesses to visitors.