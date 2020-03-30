Disney is sending a little dose of mouse-based magic directly to people’s homes while their theme parks remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Disney Parks shared a “virtual viewing” of their new Magic Happens parade on YouTube in order to “bring a little joy, a little fun and, yes, a little magic” into the homes of fans that can’t currently visit Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

“So sit back, relax and watch from the comfort of your couch as some of the most awe-inspiring moments from classic Disney stories unfold before your eyes and ears—all set to an unforgettable score co-composed by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall,” the post reads.

Throughout the eight-minute-long video, favorite Disney characters take center stage as they perform during the parade.

Fans can watch Moana sail by as she sings “How Far I’ll Go,” and Princess Anna and Queen Elsa as they perform “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2 with Olaf at their side. And the celebration wouldn’t be complete without some cameos from a few classic characters, like Cinderella, Peter Pan and Tinker Bell, and many more.

The uplifting video comes just a few days after the Walt Disney Company announced that both the California and Florida resorts will be closed indefinitely amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The parks, which closed in mid-March, were originally planning to reopen at the end of the month.

The company shared the announcement in a statement on their official Twitter last week, writing, “While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority.”

They have continued to pay their park employees since the parks first closed, and they indicate in the statement that they “have made the decision to extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.”

On Thursday, March 12, PEOPLE first reported that Disneyland and Disney World would both close over that weekend, following the closure of other major tourist attractions and events around the world.

The governors of both California and Florida had already declared a state of emergency in order to redirect funds to fight the spread of the virus in their states. On Friday, March 13, President Trump declared a national state of emergency.

The resorts also announced that anyone who had already planned visits to the park during this time would be able to speak with Disney representatives to change or cancel their plans, and Disney would be providing refunds to those who have hotel bookings during the closure period.

They also noted that they will be working with guests to reschedule their stays, and “waiving all Disney-imposed change and cancellation fees up to the date of check-in” for impacted reservations.

